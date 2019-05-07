As from May 8, 2019, subscription rights issued by Tobin Properties AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 20, 2019. Instrument: TR ------------------------------------------ Short name: TOBIN TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012570018 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173024 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------ As from May 8, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by Tobin Properties AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 3, 2019. Instrument: BTA ------------------------------------------ Short name: TOBIN BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012570026 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173025 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on +46 (0)8 562 250 00.