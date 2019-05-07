Liquid.com unveils Liquid Pro, a mobile app for pro crypto traders

Liquid Pro provides a full suite of advanced trading features

TOKYO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cryptocurrency platform Liquid.com ("Liquid") today announced the launch of the company's new mobile app, Liquid Pro, available on Android and iOS. The mobile app is free to download globally, subject to country or region availability by Google Play Store and App Store. In Japan, Liquid users are able to use a Japan-only mobile app version called Liquid Lite.

Liquid Pro features a first-of-its-kind complete set of tools for margin traders, who can open and manage positions all within the app, trading with up to 25x leverage on markets such as BTC/USD and BTC/JPY.

With the Liquid Pro mobile app, users are able to place and execute trades with full charting capabilities optimized for mobile devices. Indicators and tools available include RSI, Bollinger bands, SMA and EMA. Users can also manage their portfolios more efficiently on their smartphone by tracking their positions on Liquid Pro, enabling quicker reactions to market movements while on the go.

Liquid reaffirms its commitment to the security of customer assets with the Liquid Pro app biometric unlock feature, complementing Liquid's existing security features, including storage of 100% of customer assets in multisig cold wallets.

Liquid CEO Mike Kayamori said: "Liquid Pro was developed based on customer feedback from a broad cross-section of professional traders, who helped us identify what would be most important for them to have in a crypto trading app. Our market research highlighted a need for pro traders to be able to more effectively, conveniently make trades and manage positions while away from a computer Crypto traders today want to be able to take full control of their trades no matter where they are. This includes margin trading and being able to properly manage positions on a smartphone. Our product team worked tirelessly to build an app that would help enhance our customers' trading experience, anytime, anywhere."

For more information on Liquid Pro, visit: https://www.liquid.com/mobile-app/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883037/iPhone_X_in_Hand_Mockup_PSD.jpg

ABOUT LIQUID

Founded in 2014, we are a leading global fintech company that operates Liquid.com ("Liquid"), a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, Liquid combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers.

Today, Liquid is the world's largest crypto-fiat platform by transaction volume, regulated in Japan. Powered by the World book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs, Liquid offers trading services for major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US, Singapore and Australian dollar, and Euro.

As part of the Liquid roadmap , we are developing a range of new features and services including a distributed ledger, which will allow other fintech companies to build their products and services on distributed ledger technology.

In the span of two years:

September 2017 - We became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency.

- We became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency. October 2017 - We became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the Qash Token Sale.

- We became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the Qash Token Sale. November 2017 - We successfully raised 350m Qash (the equivalent of 350K ETH or ~USD105m ) in an oversubscribed ICO, to fund the growth of the Liquid platform.

- We successfully raised Qash (the equivalent of ETH or ) in an oversubscribed ICO, to fund the growth of the Liquid platform. September 2018 - Our historical trading platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos, were merged and relaunched as Liquid.

- Our historical trading platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos, were merged and relaunched as Liquid. July 2018 - Our trading platforms exceeded USD50 billion in transaction volume in the past 12 months.

More than just a cryptocurrency exchange, Liquid offers powerful trading features which include:

Margin trading of up to 100x leverage for select crypto-fiat pairings

A sophisticated user dashboard for pro traders

Secure cold wallet storage and KYC compliance for individual and corporate customers

Proprietary World Book technology that matches orders across global order books, providing access to liquidity pools sourced by a unified platform, Liquid.com

Liquid Infinity, a Bitcoin Contracts For Difference (CFD) product that provides up to 100x leverage

More information is available at Liquid.com.

