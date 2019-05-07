SINGAPORE, May 7, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness Awards @ Spikes has today announced the full jury line-up across five award types including Effectiveness, Media Strategy, Digital Strategy, Data & Analytics and e-Commerce.
The stellar line-up of 79 judges from agencies and brands representing over 20 different industry types will review this year's entries and award the most effective campaigns at Asia-Pacific's largest strategy and effectiveness awards.
Joe Pullos, Spikes Asia Festival Director commented, "We have hand-picked this year's jury who we believe to be the highest calibre from across the region who will ensure our rigorous 3-stage judging process recognises only the very best campaigns from Asia-Pacific. This is simply a great opportunity for entrants to have their work judged and recognised by the top marketers and strategists in Asia."
The recent alignment of the Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness and Spikes Asia awards entry and judging timeline also makes it easier for entrants to work on submissions for a single piece of work once, rather than multiple times throughout the year. A campaign can be judged and awarded simultaneously for both strategy and effectiveness as well as creative excellence at the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity in September 2019.
The Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness @ Spikes Awards 2019 winners will be announced and awarded on 26 September at a dedicated award show to celebrate the best campaigns by strategists and planners in Asia-Pacific. Early Bird delegate passes to the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity which includes entry to the Tangrams Awards are on sale now at www.spikes.asia
Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness key dates
Call for entries: 17 April 2019
Early Bird deadline: 12 July 2019
Final entry deadline: 02 August 2019
Tangrams Awards show: 26 September 2019
Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity: 25 to 27 September 2019
Further information on all categories, rules, entry fees and the entry kit can be found on www.tangrams.asia. The 2019 entry kit is available in English, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese and Korean.
Effectiveness Jury
Anindya Dasgupta (Jury President), Head - Global Consumer business & CMO, Fonterra
Andy Wilson, Head of Strategy Asia, BBDO Singapore Pte Ltd
Ann Yang, CMO - Head of Marketing for Electrolux and Midea JVC China, Electrolux
Carolyn Devanayagam, Senior Vice President, Client Experience, Weber Shandwick
Cecilia Wong, Executive Director | Head Of Marketing | Group Retail Marketing, UOB
David Angell, Chief Commercial Officer, Havas Group APAC, Havas Group
Dominique Touchaud, Integrated Communications Leader, P&G
Ed Booty, Chief Strategy Officer, Publicis Communications APAC
Frederique Covington, SVP, Visa Asia Pac Marketing, Visa Worldwide Pte Ltd
Janelle Tong, Marketing Director SEA, Pernod Ricard
Jaslin Goh, Chief Strategy Officer / Managing Partner, McCann Hong Kong
Jerome Louis, General Manager Marketing Planning, Toyota Motor Asia Pacific
Michael Chadwick, Chief Strategy Officer APAC, Dentsu Brand Agencies
Nion Masrungrong, Head of Regional Communications, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
Nirvik Singh, Chairman & CEO Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Grey Group Pte Ltd
Richard Morewood, CEO Asia, M&C Saatchi
Rohit Bhasin, Global Brand Vice President, Unilever
Shantanu Dasgupta, Chief Strategy Officer, SEA, ADK
Tripti Lochan, co-CEO, VMLY&R Asia
Urara Takeuchi, Regional Brand Director, Asia Pacific, Glico Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.
Vincent Digonnet, CEO, APAC, MullenLowe Group
Media Strategy Jury
Sindhuja Rai (Jury President), Director, Media, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Mondelez International
Abhishek Grover, Head of Media & Dotcom, SEAO, Samsung
Amaresh Godbole, CEO, India, Digitas
Anupama Biswas, Regional Director AMEA, Digital Acceleration, Media & Analytics, Kellogg Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
Audrey Kuah, Executive Director, Media, Asia Pacific, Dentsu Aegis Network
Josh Gallagher, Chief Product Officer, APAC, MediaCom
Linda Pathamawan Sathaporn, Managing Director, Mindshare Thailand
Matt Scotton, Chief Strategy Officer, Initiative
Puja Bhargava, Connections & Media Activation Lead, APAC, Airbnb
Rajesh Mahtani, Head of Business Development, APAC, Publicis Media
Rebecca Nadilo, Head of Strategy, BBDO Singapore
Richard Frampton, VP, Customer Solutions, Dentsu Aegis Network
Ronnie Thomas, Head of Strategy and Planning, PHD SG
Rose Huskey, CEO, South East Asia, Wavemaker
Sidharth Bhasin, Associate Director Media Procurement - APAC, Johnson & Johnson
Stephen Li, CEO, Asia Pacific, OMD
Vilia Chia, Marketing, VP, HBO Asia
Yvette Templar, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific, Allied World Insurance
Digital Strategy Jury
James Keady (Jury President), Director Digital Engagement, Citi
Chandler Nguyen, Vice President, Product, Essence Global
Cherry Koay, Director, Marketing & Communications, Shangri-La Asia Limited
Debbie Aryandari, Head, Group Digital Marketing, Great Eastern Singapore
Dino Cabrera, Chief Digital Officer, Leo Burnett Manila
Edwin Garcia, Head of Digital Center of Excellence - Consumer Health Division (APAC), Bayer
Elaine Chum, Head of Digital, ASEAN Pacific Philips
Felicia Li-Gaillard, Marketing Director, APAC, Integral Ad Science (IAS)
Hideki Nick Watanabe, Director of Brand Strategy and Consumer Marketing JAPAC, Twitter APAC
Justin Peyton, TBA, Wunderman Thompson
Khim Lynn Tan, Head of Digital Marketing, Sony Electronics Asia Pacific
Margery Lynn, Head of Social, Grab
Matteo Resta, Regional Digital Director, OMD
Nic Burrows, Digital Strategist, Google
Patrick Rona, Chief Digital Officer, Asia Pacific, McCann Worldgroup
Pedro Ramirez, Digital Lead Team, Unilever Mindshare APAC
Shamsuddin Jasani, Group MD, Isobar South Asia
Simon Talvard, Head of Digital Solutions, Reprise
Yorf Guo, Chief Strategy Officer, BlueFocus Communication Group
Data & Analytics and e-Commerce Jury
Michelle Wong (Jury President), Director, CRM & Analytics (Global Marketing), McDonalds Global Franchising Limited, Singapore Branch
Abdul Rahim Bawa, Director, B2B marketing and analytics, Mastercard
Anusha Babbar, Senior Director South East Asia and Australasia - Ecommerce and New Business Models, Unilever
Ben Wightman, Head of Data Strategy, Dentsu Aegis Network
Chitkala Nishandar, Marketing Operations Lead, Asia-Pacific, 3M
Chris Walls, Director, CRM & Loyalty, Sephora
Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director - India, Chief Strategy Officer - South Asia, Leo Burnett
Ervin Ha, Head of Plan & Track, Asia Pacific, YouGov
Esther Leck, Consultant, NA
Haruna McWilliams, SVP Strategy, Essence
Herve Bullot, Director, Insights, Levi Strauss Asia-Pacific
onathan Edwards, Vice President, Data & Technology, APAC, Dentsu Aegis Network
Kabeer Chaudhary, Managing Partner APAC, M&C Saatchi Performance
Katie McClintock, CEO, Insights Division, Kantar Singapore
Oliver Spalding, Chief Customer Officer, Digitas
Pinaki Dutt, Global Head of Applied Connected Intelligence, MediaCom
Rahul Bibhuti, Director Marketing - Infant Nutrition, Pacific Asia, Abbott Nutrition
Rana Saha, Senior Director, Growth Marketingm, Grab
Tuomas Peltoniemi, EVP, Managing Director, APAC, R/GA
Yean Cheong, Head of Cadreon, Asia Pacific, IPG Mediabrands
About Tangrams Awards
The Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness @ Spikes Awards celebrate the latest thinking in marketing strategy & effectiveness and showcase the very best examples of effective brand building from Asia Pacific. It is the region's foremost gathering of marketing, advertising and media industry executives, acclaimed marketing experts and brand pioneers at the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity.
The Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness @ Spikes Awards honour clients and their agencies for marketing strategies that deliver solid results to transform businesses and brands. The annual awards are judged by a panel of top client and agency professionals who review the submissions against stringent criteria to determine the winners of the prestigious Tangrams trophies.
The Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness @ Spikes Awards (formerly Asian Marketing Effectiveness and Strategy Awards) is a collaboration between Ascential Events (Europe) Limited and Haymarket Media Group.
Haymarket Media Group
The Haymarket Media Group established in 1957 is the largest privately-owned magazine publisher in the UK, and one of the fastest growing media companies globally. The principal business is centred around its consumer, business, professional and customer publications. These are complemented by digital platforms and live events, including extensive exhibitions, conferences and awards. The Group's global expansion comes from wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and extensive licensing of key magazines to other publishers. In Asia from their offices in Hong Kong, Mumbai and Singapore, Haymarket Media Ltd publish market-leading titles Campaign Asia-Pacific, Finance Asia, Asian Investor, CEI Asia Pacific and Campaign India. In addition, Haymarket organises a number of the region's leading industry awards and conferences relating to the communications and finance sectors. For more information about the Haymarket Media Group see www.haymarket.com.
Ascential Events (Europe) Limited
Ascential Events is an international business-to-business media company with a focused portfolio of large scale exhibitions, congresses and festivals. Ascential Events is part of Ascential plc, which transforms knowledge businesses to deliver exceptional performance. www.ascential.com.
