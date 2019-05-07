SINGAPORE, May 7, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness Awards @ Spikes has today announced the full jury line-up across five award types including Effectiveness, Media Strategy, Digital Strategy, Data & Analytics and e-Commerce.The stellar line-up of 79 judges from agencies and brands representing over 20 different industry types will review this year's entries and award the most effective campaigns at Asia-Pacific's largest strategy and effectiveness awards.Joe Pullos, Spikes Asia Festival Director commented, "We have hand-picked this year's jury who we believe to be the highest calibre from across the region who will ensure our rigorous 3-stage judging process recognises only the very best campaigns from Asia-Pacific. This is simply a great opportunity for entrants to have their work judged and recognised by the top marketers and strategists in Asia."The recent alignment of the Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness and Spikes Asia awards entry and judging timeline also makes it easier for entrants to work on submissions for a single piece of work once, rather than multiple times throughout the year. A campaign can be judged and awarded simultaneously for both strategy and effectiveness as well as creative excellence at the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity in September 2019.The Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness @ Spikes Awards 2019 winners will be announced and awarded on 26 September at a dedicated award show to celebrate the best campaigns by strategists and planners in Asia-Pacific. Early Bird delegate passes to the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity which includes entry to the Tangrams Awards are on sale now at www.spikes.asiaTangrams Strategy & Effectiveness key datesCall for entries: 17 April 2019Early Bird deadline: 12 July 2019Final entry deadline: 02 August 2019Tangrams Awards show: 26 September 2019Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity: 25 to 27 September 2019Further information on all categories, rules, entry fees and the entry kit can be found on www.tangrams.asia. The 2019 entry kit is available in English, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese and Korean.Download the Judges' photos, company logos and Tangrams logo here: https://bit.ly/2PMn054Effectiveness JuryAnindya Dasgupta (Jury President), Head - Global Consumer business & CMO, FonterraAndy Wilson, Head of Strategy Asia, BBDO Singapore Pte LtdAnn Yang, CMO - Head of Marketing for Electrolux and Midea JVC China, ElectroluxCarolyn Devanayagam, Senior Vice President, Client Experience, Weber ShandwickCecilia Wong, Executive Director | Head Of Marketing | Group Retail Marketing, UOBDavid Angell, Chief Commercial Officer, Havas Group APAC, Havas GroupDominique Touchaud, Integrated Communications Leader, P&GEd Booty, Chief Strategy Officer, Publicis Communications APACFrederique Covington, SVP, Visa Asia Pac Marketing, Visa Worldwide Pte LtdJanelle Tong, Marketing Director SEA, Pernod RicardJaslin Goh, Chief Strategy Officer / Managing Partner, McCann Hong KongJerome Louis, General Manager Marketing Planning, Toyota Motor Asia PacificMichael Chadwick, Chief Strategy Officer APAC, Dentsu Brand AgenciesNion Masrungrong, Head of Regional Communications, Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte LtdNirvik Singh, Chairman & CEO Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Grey Group Pte LtdRichard Morewood, CEO Asia, M&C SaatchiRohit Bhasin, Global Brand Vice President, UnileverShantanu Dasgupta, Chief Strategy Officer, SEA, ADKTripti Lochan, co-CEO, VMLY&R AsiaUrara Takeuchi, Regional Brand Director, Asia Pacific, Glico Asia Pacific Pte. Media Strategy JurySindhuja Rai (Jury President), Director, Media, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Mondelez InternationalAbhishek Grover, Head of Media & Dotcom, SEAO, SamsungAmaresh Godbole, CEO, India, DigitasAnupama Biswas, Regional Director AMEA, Digital Acceleration, Media & Analytics, Kellogg Asia Pacific Pte LtdAudrey Kuah, Executive Director, Media, Asia Pacific, Dentsu Aegis NetworkJosh Gallagher, Chief Product Officer, APAC, MediaComLinda Pathamawan Sathaporn, Managing Director, Mindshare ThailandMatt Scotton, Chief Strategy Officer, InitiativePuja Bhargava, Connections & Media Activation Lead, APAC, AirbnbRajesh Mahtani, Head of Business Development, APAC, Publicis MediaRebecca Nadilo, Head of Strategy, BBDO SingaporeRichard Frampton, VP, Customer Solutions, Dentsu Aegis NetworkRonnie Thomas, Head of Strategy and Planning, PHD SGRose Huskey, CEO, South East Asia, WavemakerSidharth Bhasin, Associate Director Media Procurement - APAC, Johnson & JohnsonStephen Li, CEO, Asia Pacific, OMDVilia Chia, Marketing, VP, HBO AsiaYvette Templar, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific, Allied World InsuranceDigital Strategy JuryJames Keady (Jury President), Director Digital Engagement, CitiChandler Nguyen, Vice President, Product, Essence GlobalCherry Koay, Director, Marketing & Communications, Shangri-La Asia LimitedDebbie Aryandari, Head, Group Digital Marketing, Great Eastern SingaporeDino Cabrera, Chief Digital Officer, Leo Burnett ManilaEdwin Garcia, Head of Digital Center of Excellence - Consumer Health Division (APAC), BayerElaine Chum, Head of Digital, ASEAN Pacific PhilipsFelicia Li-Gaillard, Marketing Director, APAC, Integral Ad Science (IAS)Hideki Nick Watanabe, Director of Brand Strategy and Consumer Marketing JAPAC, Twitter APACJustin Peyton, TBA, Wunderman ThompsonKhim Lynn Tan, Head of Digital Marketing, Sony Electronics Asia PacificMargery Lynn, Head of Social, GrabMatteo Resta, Regional Digital Director, OMDNic Burrows, Digital Strategist, GooglePatrick Rona, Chief Digital Officer, Asia Pacific, McCann WorldgroupPedro Ramirez, Digital Lead Team, Unilever Mindshare APACShamsuddin Jasani, Group MD, Isobar South AsiaSimon Talvard, Head of Digital Solutions, RepriseYorf Guo, Chief Strategy Officer, BlueFocus Communication GroupData & Analytics and e-Commerce JuryMichelle Wong (Jury President), Director, CRM & Analytics (Global Marketing), McDonalds Global Franchising Limited, Singapore BranchAbdul Rahim Bawa, Director, B2B marketing and analytics, MastercardAnusha Babbar, Senior Director South East Asia and Australasia - Ecommerce and New Business Models, UnileverBen Wightman, Head of Data Strategy, Dentsu Aegis NetworkChitkala Nishandar, Marketing Operations Lead, Asia-Pacific, 3MChris Walls, Director, CRM & Loyalty, SephoraDheeraj Sinha, Managing Director - India, Chief Strategy Officer - South Asia, Leo BurnettErvin Ha, Head of Plan & Track, Asia Pacific, YouGovEsther Leck, Consultant, NAHaruna McWilliams, SVP Strategy, EssenceHerve Bullot, Director, Insights, Levi Strauss Asia-Pacificonathan Edwards, Vice President, Data & Technology, APAC, Dentsu Aegis NetworkKabeer Chaudhary, Managing Partner APAC, M&C Saatchi PerformanceKatie McClintock, CEO, Insights Division, Kantar SingaporeOliver Spalding, Chief Customer Officer, DigitasPinaki Dutt, Global Head of Applied Connected Intelligence, MediaComRahul Bibhuti, Director Marketing - Infant Nutrition, Pacific Asia, Abbott NutritionRana Saha, Senior Director, Growth Marketingm, GrabTuomas Peltoniemi, EVP, Managing Director, APAC, R/GAYean Cheong, Head of Cadreon, Asia Pacific, IPG Mediabrands The Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness @ Spikes Awards celebrate the latest thinking in marketing strategy & effectiveness and showcase the very best examples of effective brand building from Asia Pacific. It is the region's foremost gathering of marketing, advertising and media industry executives, acclaimed marketing experts and brand pioneers at the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity.The Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness @ Spikes Awards honour clients and their agencies for marketing strategies that deliver solid results to transform businesses and brands. The annual awards are judged by a panel of top client and agency professionals who review the submissions against stringent criteria to determine the winners of the prestigious Tangrams trophies.The Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness @ Spikes Awards (formerly Asian Marketing Effectiveness and Strategy Awards) is a collaboration between Ascential Events (Europe) Limited and Haymarket Media Group. The principal business is centred around its consumer, business, professional and customer publications. These are complemented by digital platforms and live events, including extensive exhibitions, conferences and awards. The Group's global expansion comes from wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and extensive licensing of key magazines to other publishers. In Asia from their offices in Hong Kong, Mumbai and Singapore, Haymarket Media Ltd publish market-leading titles Campaign Asia-Pacific, Finance Asia, Asian Investor, CEI Asia Pacific and Campaign India. In addition, Haymarket organises a number of the region's leading industry awards and conferences relating to the communications and finance sectors. For more information about the Haymarket Media Group see www.haymarket.com.Ascential Events (Europe) LimitedAscential Events is an international business-to-business media company with a focused portfolio of large scale exhibitions, congresses and festivals. 