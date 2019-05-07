Treatt has delivered another period of strong revenue and profit growth, demonstrating its transformation from a trading house to a provider of value-added, technical flavour and fragrance solutions. Its key categories of citrus, tea and sugar-reduction continue to drive profit growth. After a few years of increasing raw material costs, Treatt is experiencing some falling prices, particularly in citrus. Citrus represents c 50% of company revenues - and Treatt's historical area of expertise - and falling raw material prices tend to result in selling price deflation. Crucially, they do not necessarily result in a fall in profits, as due to timing of contracts, the fall in raw material costs is not always fully passed onto customers. We trim our FY19 and FY20 sales forecasts in light of raw material deflation, but we leave our profit forecasts broadly unchanged. Our fair value moves to 517p (from 510p) as we roll forward our DCF to commence in 2020.

