American Diversified Holdings Corp.: American Diversified Holdings Corporation's Cannabis Division Chosen To Be The Presenting Sponsor of the Seattle Hempfest, The World's Largest Hemp Festival

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation's (OTC PINK: "ADHC") COO, Liam Riley announced today that the company has been chosen to become the 2019 presenting sponsor of the world's largest cannabis festival; The 2019 Hempfest, Seattle. The event will take place August 16-18, 2019 in Seattle Wa.

"We are honored to be chosen for such a presitigious sponsorship position", commented Liam Riley ADHC's COO. "We have been working diligently to assemble a concrete seed to sale business plan. Obviously, the visibility of our involvement with Seattle Hempfest is invaluable to building our brand both in terms of our business initiatives and for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Riley.

"Seattle Hempfest is excited to have American Diversified Holdings Corporation as our presenting sponsor as we promote our mutual interests and our shared vision of a thriving legal cannabis industry and culture," says Seattle Hempfest's executive director, Vivian McPeak.

ABOUT SEATTLE HEMPFEST. www.HEMPFEST.org

Seattle HEMPFEST, the undisputed King of Protestivals, and the largest cannabis convocation in the world.

Seattle HEMPFEST, the premier flagship event of the global cannabis culture, is celebrating its 28th year. Hempfest's crown jewels of achievement include its designation as the largest annual cannabis policy reform event in the world. Seattle HEMPFEST is the most sophisticated and socially responsible cannabis rally in history, and perhaps the largest annual free speech event in the nation. Hempfest 2019 Aug 16, 17, 18 hours are Fri Noon - 8PM, Sat/Sun 10AM - 8PM.

With a laser focus on political content and a deep commitment to community values, Seattle's HEMPFEST event has influenced regional and national public policy while being an economic generator in its community. Seattle's HEMPFEST event paved the way and tilled the soil for Washington State citizens to legalize cannabis before any other state

The Seattle HEMPFEST enters its 28th year with a volunteer event staff of 800, and operating 4 stages of non-stop speakers and music & 400 arts, crafts, food, and informational vendors.

No other cannabis event can boast the extensive speaker's list of Seattle HEMPFEST. Seattle's current and former mayors have spoken from HEMPFEST's Main Stage, along with U.S. Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, former U.S. Congressman Dennis Kucinich, former Seattle Police Chief Norm Stamper, actor Woody Harrelson, and a cadre of notable reform movement luminaries and celebrities.

Our huge Ric Smith Memorial Hemposium tent features press conferences, panel discussions, and keynote speakers during the free 3 day waterfront event.

Established in 1991, the Seattle HEMPFEST rally features 100 music acts on four stages and an equal number of renowned guest speakers. As many as 400 arts, crafts, food, and political vendors dot the long expanse of both parks. The Seattle HEMPFEST event has a "Hemposium" circus tent replete with panel discussions and presentations, keynote speakers, displays, and workshops. The HEMPFEST "protestival" requires over 118 crews staffed by volunteers. The largest cannabis policy reform event in the world, the Seattle Hempfest event always happens the third weekend in the month of August.

The world's largest annual cannabis reform protestival exists to remind that, despite the reforms that have happened in multiple states, cannabis remains federally illegal. With thousands of Americans still in jails and prisons over cannabis the need for activism, advocacy, and political speech around the issues of cannabis reform is still as urgent as it has ever been. Seattle Hempfest will feature over a hundred bands and speakers from the cannabis industry, culture, and reform movement, as well as daily panel discussions on a variety of topics, and 300+ commercial vendors.

Information about Seattle Hempfest on a variety of topics, including history, platform, past participants, and trademark usage can be found on the Seattle Hempfest Media Page at:

https://www.hempfest.org/festival/media/

About Bloomberg Edelson, LLC

Bloomberg Edelson LLC is a boutique marketing & consulting firm located in the Seattle Metro Area. The firm is known for its "Innovative Cannabis Branding" strategies by creating living brands that are engaging and responsive. Members of the firm's advisory team have lived, breathed and thrived in the Cannabis/Hemp/CBD marketplace for 15 years.

Bloomberg Edelson LLC, clients include with new startups, established business looking to branch into the Cannabis arena and public corporations. See www.BloombergEdelson.com for more information.

Mr. Riley (COO ADHC) can be reached at 917-771-3648 or bloombergedelson@gmail.com.

American Diversified Holdings Corporation ("ADHC"-OTC) is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models. The company is composed of two divisions.

AURACIS is a patented bio-device company utilizing Trans-cutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS) for migraine pain management. www.TheCBDKlub.shop is a unique E-commerce platform connecting consumers suppliers manufacturers and growers of Cannabis with emphasis on CBD for both humans and pets.

