Agfa Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for the Enhanced Diagnostic Capability and Flexibility of its Multi-purpose DR 800 System

The DR 800* employs cutting-edge technologies to streamline imaging workflows while improving productivity and patient care

SANTA CLARA, California, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global multipurpose digital radiography (DR) systems market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Agfa NV (Agfa) with the 2019 Global New Product Innovation Award for its DR 800 multi-purpose system. The product combines design features and modern technologies such as VarioDrive and LiveVision with game-changing Dynamic Multi-Scale Image Contrast Amplification (MUSICA) processing. This product enables clinicians to perform general radiography, a full range of fluoroscopy examinations, and advanced clinical applications in a single, integrated room. Suitable for any patient, including the most challenging to image, Agfa's extensive DR 800 X-ray room allows healthcare organizations to optimize total cost of ownership (TCO) while still providing high-quality, patient-centered care.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882731/Agfa_Healthcare_Award.jpg

"Agfa worked alongside radiologists, technologists, and administrators at Loma Linda University Medical Center and Florida Hospital, the largest healthcare provider in the Southeast region of the United States (US) while designing the DR 800 system," said Poornima Srinivasan, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "With this customer-driven development approach, it aligns design features and state-of-the-art technologies, including its best-in-class Dynamic MUSICA, to achieve superior image quality, workflow productivity, and dose optimization standards."

The multi-purpose DR 800 X-ray room allows healthcare organizations to decrease TCO and return on investment while increasing value in the healthcare delivery chain. It generates efficiencies through higher utilization rates, shorter exam preparation and procedure times, and quality, patient-centered care. The workstation's color pallet reduces operator eye fatigue, offers seamless automatic stitching for full-leg and full-spine imaging, and handles bariatric patients. Its unique imaging processing technique is suitable for any patient, unlike competing DR solutions that require ancillary tools for hard-to-image patients.

The system's smooth motorized movements, height adjustment, positioning freedom, and remote and in-room control capabilities enable unprecedented clinical versatility and flexibility. Ultimately, DR 800 positions customers to optimize equipment performance, facilitate quick and easy procedures, and maximize both patient and operator comfort. Commercially available in the European Union since late 2017, the three-in-one (radiography, fluoroscopy, and advanced clinical applications) DR system received the US Food Drug Administration's 510(k) clearance in April 2018. Agfa obtained 510(k) clearance for tomosynthesis in February 2019 and is exploring additional functionalities with the DR 800.

"Designed to deliver outstanding savings and performance, the DR 800 provides value-additions that benefit patient care holistically," noted Srinivasan. "Overall, Agfa is well-positioned to make the most of the market opportunities in DR replacement with its multi-functional DR system, and its ability to deliver cost-effective, quality healthcare will drive its continued success."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Agfa

Agfa develops, produces and distributes an extensive range of imaging systems and workflow solutions for the printing industry, the healthcare sector, as well as for specific hi-tech industries such as printed electronics & renewable energy solutions. The headquarters are located in Belgium. The largest production, research and distribution centers are located in Belgium, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, China and Brazil. Agfa is commercially active worldwide through wholly owned sales organizations in more than 40 countries.

*DR 800 is not available in Canada.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

