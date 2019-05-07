Forza brand of ranges, vent hoods and dishwashers backed by global parent company

Forza, the newest brand of ultra-premium pro-style cooking appliances, is proud to announce its American debut offering power, performance and dynamic Italian design manufactured specifically for the North American market. Marked by passion and timeless craftsmanship, Forza delivers the ultimate kitchen appliances featuring high-performance artistry and aesthetics. Forza represents the culmination of 60 years of culinary heritage and innovation from Glem Gas-the Italian company that has launched the brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005373/en/

The initial Forza product lineup includes 30- and 36-inch pro-style gas ranges in seven bold color options. Shown: 36-inch gas range in stainless steel. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We understand that the American market is competitive, which is why we're excited to be offering something truly unique," said Marco Guerzoni, Forza Director of Marketing and Product Development. "While our designs are unmistakably bold with sports car-inspired colors and clean, swept lines these products are more than aesthetic masterpieces. They also bring proven power and performance that make them the centerpiece of any luxury kitchen."

Forza is the American brainchild of Glem Gas, a name known internationally since 1959. Glem Gas manufactures high-performing cooking appliances that embody the spirit of Italian craftsmanship, embracing performance and elegance. A mainstay in kitchens around the world, Glem Gas continues to envision and realize appliances as striking and original as the people who cook with them. It is a philosophy that has led to its most innovative achievement to date: Forza ultra-premium cooking appliances.

Designed and built in the heart of the famed Emilia-Romagna region of Modena, Italy, Forza appliances are created where world-renowned chef Massimo Bottura built a culinary empire and legendary luxury brands Ferrari, Maserati and Pagani call home.

"Original in every aspect, Forza cooking appliances look and perform like nothing you've ever seen before," said Guerzoni. "Forza products are radically designed with profound tradition and modern sophistication, and are dedicated to the proposition that dramatically sculpted lines, inspired colors and superb performance will enhance every culinary experience."

The initial Forza product lineup includes 30- and 36-inch pro-style gas ranges in seven bold color options, high-performance ventilation hoods in three height variations (11, 18 and 24 inches), and a powerful, yet quiet 24-inch dishwasher. For more information about this new line of appliances, visit forzacucina.com.

About Forza

Forza delivers dynamic Italian design with ultra-premium, pro-style cooking appliances. Designed and built in the heart of the famed Emilia-Romagna region in Modena, Italy, Forza appliances include pro-style gas ranges, high-performance ventilation hoods and a powerful, energy-efficient dishwasher. Forza is the American brand of parent company, Glem Gas, which has been producing high-performing appliances that embody the spirit of Italian craftsmanship for more than 60 years. For more information about Forza, visit forzacucina.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005373/en/

Contacts:

Merlot Marketing, Inc.

Luis D. Sosa, 916-285-9835

forza@merlotmarketing.com

or

Debi Hammond, 916-285-9835

forza@merlotmarketing.com