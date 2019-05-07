Business Reporter: Why Technology Needs a Human Touch

LONDON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon's free Customer Experience Assessment enables companies to forge meaningful interactions with customers. By using this service businesses can substantially mitigate the effects of digital transformation by prioritising the importance of customers' challenges.

Deploying technology without a predetermined purpose in mind is an issue that many companies are being faced with. With the power to influence consumers with every interaction, customers need to be the driving force - not the technology platform.

Organisations who fail to address what type of experiences their customers expect are doing themselves a disservice, which is why arranging a free Customer Experience Assessment with Epsilon will enable companies to force deeper customer connections.

The ubiquity and perpetual innovation of technology today shadows the needs of customers. People want to be recognised and understood by brands they love.

To gain a deeper understanding of the human element, read the full article.

