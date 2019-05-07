Preferred Dental Technologies Inc. ('Company') (CSE: PDTI, US OTC: PDTTF): PDTI Receives 3D Patent Grant from US Patent and Trademark Office

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / Preferred Dental Technologies Inc. (PDTI) has been granted an additional patent from the United States Patent Office (USPTO) for the EAS Series. This patent specifically covers 3D applications for creating custom dental abutments for dental implants.

Mr. Erik Siegmund, President stated 'We are extremely pleased to have attained this milestone in our product development. When we first listed as a public Company in June 2017, RwE Growth Partners, Inc. supplied an independent 3rd party valuation for our listing statement at that time which was $4.9 million. That was for only one active connector type and North America patents. Today, we have expanded the EAS Series to include the supply of the most popular connectors, Zimmer, 3i, Astra Dentsply and Straumann bone and tissue level platforms. In addition to our expanded patent portfolio and active platforms, we have extended our patent protection to the EU and have current pending status in Brazil. We have noted in past press releases that our patented EAS platform bridges the gap from traditional to digital design abilities using the same connector.'

In our November 22, 2017 news release we supplied the following additional background information on how valuable and profitable the EAS systems can be for dental labs and dentists:

'The importance of this revolutionary breakthrough is not limited to the huge savings in time offered by 3D printing technology, but more importantly results in decreased production costs of individual abutments. Custom abutments can now be prototyped and manufactured in house with minimal capital cost.

In a test run of prototypes, twelve custom angled abutments were created in a total of twenty-seven minutes. This was accomplished using only a fraction of the printing area, leaving a lot of area to print crowns, bars, bridges and other necessary dental implant components. An entire case or multiple cases can be printed all at the same time depending on case load. The features of the Evolutionary Accessory Series (EAS) are still maintained through all aspects of production, whether using the universal EAS platform in a traditional manner, CAD/CAM milling or 3D printing. It provides correction of angulation, parallelism and fixation screw loosening problems while still being easily retrievable on even the most complex restorative cases.

Production comparisons to what is available in the dental market today are noted below.

Twelve EAS 3D printed custom abutments in twenty-seven minutes,

Milling one custom abutment typically takes 45 minutes to one hour and fifteen minutes

Traditional casting of the EAS takes two to two and a half hours depending on the technician's skillset

A UCLA style custom abutment takes the better part of a day to complete one unit.

There is a clear time and cost benefit with using the EAS platform in addition to solving problems that contribute to common dental implant failures.'

One of our advisors, Dr. Rodrigo França, D.D.S, M.Sc, Ph.D. reviewed these developments as follows: 'The 3D printed prototypes of EAS System is an elegant and avant-garde solution to provide better care to patients'

Dr. França is currently the Head of Dental Materials Department at the University of Manitoba and has most recently published the book, 'Dental Biomaterials' making him one of the only Canadians to publish a book on this subject. Dr. Franca is also involved in researching 3D print applications and techniques in dentistry.

PDTI has remained committed to additional Research & Development. Protecting these new innovations are an essential part of developing new markets and applications and this patent grant by the USPTO adds additional value to the company.

