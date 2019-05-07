Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (OTCQB: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company"), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, today announces that on May 1, 2019, the Company mailed a letter to its shareholders to update them on recent developments and new business opportunities. In the letter, the Company provided a discussion on its two current acquisitions underway a review of its recent financial and operating performance and details of its new Viva Buds brand that will serve as a manufacturing, distribution and retail delivery service for cannabis products in the state of California.

Recent Company highlights include:

Marijuana Company of America's global expansion with the debut of its hempSMART products in the UK

The Company's established joint venture in California to operate a California cannabis delivery service named Viva Buds

Details of the joint venture partnership with Global Hemp Group, which completed a successful first harvest late in 2018 and is now in position to monetize its hemp biomass

A strategic partnership with MassRoots (OTCQB: MSRT) to promote its hempSMART CBD product line

"Our shareholder letter addresses our hemp research and growth business expansion, and the two joint ventures we started with Global Hemp Group Inc. last year, which includes a working hemp farm in Oregon that just completed its successful first harvest in late 2018," said Mr. Don Steinberg, Chairman and CEO of Marijuana Company of America. "We are confident to now be strategically positioned to drive more revenue and expand exponentially into new markets with our products and business growth methods."

To read the letter to shareholders in full, please visit: http://marijuanacompanyofamerica.com/investor-relations/

About Marijuana Company of America Inc.

MCOA is a corporation that participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name hempSMART which targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreational use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

