Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) - BeWhere(TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) solutions provider, is pleased to announce the integration of its LTE-M connected M-IoT devices into Trakopolis's platform.

"Trakopolis is a leading supplier of Internet of Things solutions for the Energy, Forestry, Mining and Transportation industries in North America," says Owen Moore, CEO of BeWhere. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the team at Trakopolis to expand their offerings to include sophisticated, low cost, M-IoT asset tracking offerings to their existing and prospective clients."

Calgary Alberta based Trakopolis software visualizes the location and performance of vehicles, equipment and people in real time, enhancing safety, reducing overheads and achieving operational excellence.

"We have identified latent market needs for non-powered asset tracking," says Brent Moore, CEO Trakopolis. "The combined solution allows us to quickly offer a new tailored asset tracking solution to our customers, as well as gain new ones with a low-cost sophisticated, connected sensor and asset management offering."

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things ("M-IoT") solutions company that designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on non-powered fixed and movable assets, as well as monitor environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. BeWhere' solutions are cutting edge, using the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) and offering customers low-cost sophisticated technology to implement a new level of visibility to their businesses.

About Trakopolis

Trakopolis is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company with proprietary, cloud-based solutions for real-time tracking, data analysis and management of corporate assets such as equipment, devices, vehicles and workers. The Company's asset management platform works across a variety of networks and devices. Trakopolis has a diversified revenue stream from many verticals including oil and gas, forestry, transportation, construction, rentals, urban services, mining, government and others.

