VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.: VistaGen Therapeutics to Present at ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum in Shanghai, China

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new generation medicines for depression, social anxiety disorder and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases and disorders with high unmet need, today announced that Shawn Singh, VistaGen's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2019 ChinaBio Partnering Forum held at the Kerry Hotel Pudong in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. China Standard Time.

For more information regarding the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with VistaGen's management team, please contact the Company's representative in China, Greg Scott, CEO of ChinaBio at Greg.Scott@ChinaBio.com.

About VistaGen

VistaGen Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new generation medicines for multiple CNS diseases and disorders with high unmet need. VistaGen's CNS pipeline includes three drug candidates with potential for at-home use, rapid-onset therapeutic benefits and exceptional safety.

