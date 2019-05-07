Vancouver, British Columbia and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: SCAN) (FSE: LD2) ("Liberty"), a leader in security and weapons detection solutions, is announcing that Jeremy Morton has joined Liberty's Board of Directors in the role of Executive Chairman and Director.

Morton is President of Stanley Access Technologies, a subsidiary of Stanley Black & Decker, a $14 billion revenue, purpose-driven industrial organization that operates the world's largest tools and storage business, the world's second largest commercial electronic security services company, a leading engineered fastening business as well as Oil & Gas and Infrastructure businesses.

"Liberty's focus on creating an efficient, active weapons detection solution that can seamlessly integrate into existing security systems will help facilities such as stadiums, mass transit and other venues to enable a safer environment while still offering a positive customer experience," said Morton. "I'm excited to support this impressive team of industry leaders and professionals. I believe this innovative technology will help us shape a safer world by providing a new method of proactively combating threats while creating value for both society and our shareholders."

Morton is a security industry veteran that has been in multiple executive leadership roles driving innovation and growth. He was previously responsible for business development in North America including strategic partnerships and acquisitions as President of Stanley Local Security. Prior to Stanley Black & Decker, Morton held senior roles at CNL Software, Ingersoll Rand, and Schneider Electric.

"We are excited to welcome Jeremy to the board. His proven executive leadership and market innovation will significantly augment our ability to establish strategic partnerships along with positioning Liberty for growth. Further, his expertise in the security systems sector will compliment the already substantial market reach of Liberty's advisory team that includes expertise across the urban security verticals," said Bill Riker, Liberty's CEO.

As a result of Jeremy's appointment, John McCoach will step down from the Chairman role and will assume the role of Lead Independent Director to continue to ensure a strong independent voice on the Board of Directors and help oversee the company's corporate governance activities.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from MIT Lincoln Laboratory, as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D imaging and AI-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44570