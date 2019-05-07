sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,632 Euro		+0,047
+7,96 %
WKN: A2PG58 ISIN: CA53044R1073 Ticker-Symbol: LD2 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS LTD
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS LTD0,632+7,96 %
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC130,02-4,20 %