07.05.2019
PR Newswire

Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

London, May 7

7 May 2019

Acorn Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors are pleased to declare a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2019 of 5.20 pence per Ordinary Share, which represents an increase of 5% compared to the corresponding dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.


Ex-Dividend Date13 June 2019
Record Date14 June 2019
Payment Date28 June 2019
Dividend per Share5.20 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)

For information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498

Premier Asset Management
Henry Pollard + 44 (0) 1483 400465


