Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Announcement
PR Newswire
London, May 7
7 May 2019
Acorn Income Fund Limited
Dividend Announcement
The Directors are pleased to declare a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2019 of 5.20 pence per Ordinary Share, which represents an increase of 5% compared to the corresponding dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.
Ex-Dividend Date13 June 2019
Record Date14 June 2019
Payment Date28 June 2019
Dividend per Share5.20 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)
For information please contact:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498
Premier Asset Management
Henry Pollard + 44 (0) 1483 400465