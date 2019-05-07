Findit, Inc.: Findit Announces Social Networking APP in Google Play, Named Findit Inc on the Heels of Facebook, Banning Members Alex Jones, Louis Farrakhan, and Milo Yiannopoulos

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation that trades under the stock symbol (OTC PINK: FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a Social Networking Content Management Platform, announces the roll out of the new Findit App in Google Play.

Download Here for Android Devices in Google Play

With the recent banning of several Facebook accounts taking place over the past week, Findit has launched its App Findit in Google Play under the name Findit Inc. The App is designed to empower anyone who downloads the App to use it for viewing or for posting content or both, and will abide by the First Amendment of the United States of America and allow its members to practice free speech.

The Findit App provides several features that seem unique. One of the features is people can download the Findit Inc App for their Android device and view the content posted in Findit, without having to create an account. This provides a large number of the global population that want to be observers but not participants in posting, to view posts without having to create an account, and share their personal information with Findit. These people can share posts if they like to other social sites provided they have an account. These sites currently include Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For people who are looking to reach a wider audience they would utilize Findit for its unique access it provides outside search engines to crawl the Findit pages from its website Findit.com. Posts done in the App are pushed up to the Findit.com site for more visibility and indexing.

With Findit's platform, that does not require members to sign in, the content is accessible to search engines to crawl and index the same way it is to people not signing in, yet want to see the content posted.

The benefits of Findit are obvious for businesses ranging from small mom and pop locally owned companies to Fortune 500 companies that want to reach more people either locally or globally. The posting to Findit provides each member the same type of status update features. The features include in one post the option to include multiple pictures, a video up to 10 seconds, a link to an outside web page and a description of the post. Pictures can include titles separate from the description of the post. This is incredibly beneficial to members posting images to have the images indexed in search engines under the titles they include for the pictures.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "With the continued uproar on different news outlets that have included Fox News and CNN recently over Facebooks's banning of seven users from its services, has even caused the President of the United States Donald J. Trump to raise concern over censorship. Three of the individuals banned are Alex Jones, Louis Farrakhan and Milo Yiannopoulos. These three individuals that may have opposing views from those who make these decisions on Facebook could utilize Findit to exercise their First Amendment Rights under the United States Constitution."

While members on Findit may have opposing views of one another and while management of Findit may oppose certain or all views of the individuals banned they still believe these people have the same rights to be heard as others with similar or completely different opinions.

Findit welcomes Politicians, Celebrities, Athletes, Individuals, Comedians, Preachers and anyone else with the exception of terrorist groups. Findit is an open welcoming platform.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Awsos8L1O4E

Individuals can download the Findit App in Google Play here Findit Inc App in Google

Individuals can download the Findit App in Apple App Store here Findit Right Now App in Apple

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "Social Networking has changed the landscape of communication and being heard. We have billions of people on the planet, many don't speak the same language, follow the same God, while so many have opposing views on many things. Findit does not want to officiate which views should be seen and heard and which views should be stifled. In the United States we are seeing culture that is filled with labels now, that if you believe in one thing, groups place you in one box. While this may be helpful for some of these parties to do this, to rial up their base(s), Findit wants to provide a platform where everyone can be heard. If you do not agree with someone maybe you could change their opinion by being able to communicate with them. If all of the people are banned from Facebook that don't fit into the box of the people deciding who can be on Facebook, and who can't, how can the people banned ever learn a different way of thinking if they only hear their own voice?"

Findit does have terms of use and a privacy policy statement that can restrict certain members from posting. These would be terrorist organizations and some hate groups.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "With a few hundred million people still here in the United States, Findit would prefer to have all the people out there expose themselves for who they are than to ban them and we don't know. Let the people spew their opinions however ignorant they may be or however intelligent they may be. However popular or unpopular. Findit created a platform that provides people these same rights, regardless of personal opinion. This is where Findit may be separating themselves from what someday may be the Facebook of old. A site you need to be invited to join, and is only available to Ivy League schools."

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines to crawl content posted in Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites that include but are not limited to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN and Pinterest by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account and post listings manually. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

