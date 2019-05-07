IRYStec to showcase the strategic value of PDP Vision in battle for the 4th screen - automotive displays, at SID Display Week and at Collision 2019

MONTREAL, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At SID Display Week and at Collision 2019, IRYStec Software Inc. leader in perceptual display processing technology, will be showcasing multi-award-winning IRYStec Perceptual Display Platform Vision (PDP Vision) a customizable and scalable software SDK that integrates seamlessly into the primary automotive display systems - instrument clusters and infotainment displays. IRYStec experts will demonstrate IRYStec DRIVEvue and IRYStec MYvue software products featuring intelligent safety displays, exclusive user experience and display panel power and heat efficiency.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883162/IRYStec_Software_Inc__IRYStec_to_showcase_the_strategic_value_of.jpg

Perceptual Display Processing for Safety Critical Displays

IRYStec's innovative technology provides drivers and passengers with the world's first software platform that intelligently adapts displayed content to the ambient light, to the display panel technology, and to the passenger's or driver's unique vision; ensuring superior in-vehicle viewing experience and delivering a safer and more heat and power efficient in-car viewing experience.

"IRYStec PDP Vision is leading in a completely new play field in image processing where display quality and performance are measured on a perceptual level", says Simon Morris, IRYStec Software, CEO. "We have received excellent feedback from field tests with global OEMs in Germany, USA, Korea who are confirming that PDP Vision is solving some of their most challenging display issues".

During SID Display Week 2019 and Collision 2019 , Simon Morris, IRYStec Software, CEO will provide an introduction on IRYStec PDP Vision, will explain the reason why automotive OEMs and Tier-1s are embracing this technology and how it is aligned to their strategy for the connected cars of the future.

The future is bright and clear for IRYStec PDP Vision as early adopters have recognized the value and are getting ready to deploy. IRYStec PDP Vision immediate general availability was announced on April 2019.



See IRYStec PDP Vision Live

SID Display Week 2019

Exhibition - May 14th-16th, Booth# 1935

Automotive Display Market Focus Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 15th

Time: 11:15 - 12:30

Venue: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, California, USA

Room# 230A

displayweek.org

Collision 2019

Venue: Enercare Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

collisionconf.com

A) Growth Exhibition

Stand number: G-119

Date: May 23rd

B) IRYStec PDP Vision Growth Summit Stage presentation

Date:May 23rd



About IRYStec Software Inc.

IRYStec Software Inc. is leading the development of perceptual display processing technology for Automotive OEMs. IRYStec Perceptual Display Platform Vision (PDP Vision) is the world's first software development kit (SDK) that intelligently adapts the displayed content to the ambient light, to the panel technology and it is personalized according to the effective age of the driver's eyes; ensuring superior in-vehicle visibility and a safer, more heat and power efficient in-car viewing experience. IRYStec PDP Vision is customizable, scalable and it integrates seamlessly into the primary automotive display systems - instrument clusters and infotainment displays. Incorporated in 2016 with offices in Montreal and Ottawa, Canada and sales offices in Europe, Japan and Korea. IRYStec was a winner of the 2016 Silicon Valley Forum's World Cup Tech Challenge, Fundica 2016 winner, TiEcon Canada 2017 winner, graduate of Creative Destruction Lab 2018, CiX Top 20 for 2018.

www.irystec.com

IRYStec PDP Video: https://youtu.be/KrPa0nFKVjQ

Twitter|LinkedIn|Facebook|Youtube

For further information - IRYStec Media Contact: Erika Vano Newman, Marketing Manager, IRYStec Software, pr@irystec.com