Prodapt to Showcase RPA, SDN-NFV and AI/ML Expertise at TM Forum's Digital Transformation World 2019, Nice, France

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodapt, one of the world's leading service providers to the telecommunications industry, is returning to TM Forum's Digital Transformation World (DTW) as a silver sponsor for the third consecutive year. Prodapt had a huge success at last year's DTW with multiple speaking sessions, lunch-briefing sessions, and a highly-acclaimed catalyst program.

This year, Prodapt's thought leaders are collaborating with 5 leading DSP clients for various presentations to showcase their success stories in the next-gen technology domains. In addition to the two main-level presentations, Prodapt has planned two lunch-briefing sessions, two demo sessions, a panel discussion/flash talk, and moderating two campfire sessions during the 3-day event.

Speaking of it, President Harsha Kumar said, "Digital Transformation World is one of the best telecom-focused events to connect and network with some of the greatest minds in the industry. This year, we're excited to showcase some of the path-breaking innovations we have achieved with our customers in RPA, SDN-NFV & AI/ML domains."

Prodapt's agenda at a glance:

Day 1 - May 14, 2019

12.45 - 14.00: Lunch-briefing session on "Transforming into a DSP - In-flight Engine Change" co-hosted by Rajan RN, Head, SDN Labs, O/BSS Practice & AVP, Prodapt, Greg Smith , Director of Technology, Integration, Liberty Latin America and Stephen Kowal , Head of IT Strategy, Architecture and Analytics, Liberty Latin America

co-hosted by Rajan RN, Head, SDN Labs, O/BSS Practice & AVP, Prodapt, , Director of Technology, Integration, and , Head of IT Strategy, Architecture and Analytics, 15.00 - 15.30: Joint speaking session on "NaaS - Transforming the management of the network" in the IT Transformation experience, co-hosted by Hema Kadia , VP & Head, SDN-NFV, Strategy & Practice, Prodapt, and Gary Sidhu - Director, API Development & Platform Engineering, CenturyLink

Day 2 - May 15, 2019

12.45 - 14.00: Lunch-briefing session on "How to Establish and Scale Robotics (RPA) Center of Excellence" co-hosted by Aravind Parthasarathy , Robotic Process Automation Leader, Prodapt and Lawrence Tse - RPA Senior Program Manager, TELUS

Day 3 - May 16, 2019

09.30 - 10.00: Joint speaking session on "Customers Drive Digital Transformation" in the Architect, CXO, IT Transformation experience, co-hosted by Paul Termijn, Partner, Prodapt Consulting and Kanwardeep Singh Ahluwalia (K.D), Vice President, Digitization Europe (IT), Deutsche Telekom

in the Architect, CXO, IT Transformation experience, co-hosted by Paul Termijn, Partner, Prodapt Consulting and (K.D), Vice President, Digitization Europe (IT), Deutsche Telekom 15.00 - 15.30: Paul Termijn - Partner, Prodapt Consulting will represent Prodapt in the flash talk/panel discussion on the topic, "Building a digital operating model".

For detailed Prodapt's agenda & speaker information: http://www.prodapt.com/en/digital-transformation-world-2019/

About Prodapt:www.prodapt.com

Contact:

Raghavendra MG

E-mail: raghavendra.mg@prodapt.com

Tel: +(91)-9677040468