Duck Creek Technologies: Trexis Insurance chooses the Duck Creek Suite OnDemand to Power Aggressive Growth Strategy

Carrier lays groundwork for significant expansion in non-standard personal auto insurance market with investment in SaaS solutions from Duck Creek Technologies

Boston, May 07, 2019announced today that Trexis Insurance, a Tennessee-based non-standard personal auto insurer with operations in nine U.S. states, has selected the Duck Creek Suiteto spearhead its digital transformation. The carrier chose Duck Creek Policy, Billing, Claims, Insights, and Distribution Managementas part of an overall strategy to pursue growth, increase speed to market, make better use of data, and simplify the process of managing its growing network of thousands of agents. The carrier will be implementing Duck Creek applications via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry.

Trexis' core systems replacement initiative was driven by a number of critical factors. Its existing legacy systems were limiting the speed of the insurer's growth, forcing Trexis to seek a modern suite of solutions built on a platform that can carry it well into the future. Eliminating the maintenance costs associated with on-premises systems was also a significant motivator. In addition, the carrier's legacy systems did not allow for meaningful data insights, making product enhancements and introductions difficult and time-consuming, and its lack of a centralized system for managing a large and growing roster of agents made true digital engagement a significant challenge.

"Insurers that focus on transformation initiatives seek to not only modernize their core environments, but also to drive efficiency in their operations through technology," said Karen Furtado, Partner at Strategy Meets Action. "This focus creates an opportunity for insurers to automate manual processes and utilize their resources for higher-value activities. Duck Creek's product management and core capabilities are positioned to support these critical initiatives."

"Our ability to grow quickly and profitably was central to our decision to replace our core systems with the Duck Creek Suite OnDemand," said Bubba Mullen, CIO, Trexis. "Duck Creek has already delivered SaaS to the P&C marketplace which will accelerate the Trexis implementation. And putting our data assets to work in real time while managing our growing list of carefully-vetted agents will be critical advantages for us-activities we can focus on instead of maintaining on-premises IT systems. This is a huge step forward in our digital transformation, and one we know will serve us well into the future as we grow our business with greater speed to market and critical business intelligence."

"This legacy systems replacement represents a real turning point for Trexis as it moves through its digital transformation," said Andy Dey, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. "Duck Creek OnDemandwill give Trexis the flexibility and agility to make product changes and new product launches happen much faster, and the BI and data analysis capabilities they will gain from Duck Creek Insightswill be a huge advantage as they continue to scale and innovate. Plus, with Distribution Managementnow handling numerous manual processes, Trexis can focus its resources on meeting and exceeding customer and agent expectations in ways its prior systems couldn't."

About Trexis:

Trexis Insurance offers quality auto insurance products at a competitive rate to meet the needs of its customers. The company partners with experienced professional insurance agents and provides them with solid programs along with the latest in technology to meet their clients' personal auto needs. Trexis provides a knowledgeable customer service staff and quick and fair claims service with 24/7 claims reporting. Trexis and Trexis One Insurance Corporations are rated A



