LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch Of LGBTQ-L.Com

WILTON MANORS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP), a publicly traded company which intends to deliver financial and marketing platforms specific to the LGBTQ community, announced the launch of its new website www.LGBTQ-L.com effective today.

LGBTQ-L.com is designed to deliver the latest information relative to the LGBTQ community. The LGBTQ News Network site features daily original and aggregated content focusing on all facets LGBTQ of interest to our regular visitors, news continually curated from the web featuring top stories from around the LGBTQ world, a member's page for readers to source and save their content, an LGBTQ eNewsletter that provides trending news briefs once a week, and a social media streaming feed to keep visitors informed on what's trending locally and globally. Embedded into our platform are interactive widgets that will enhance our community feedback and engagement--from Op-Ed contributions, live video events, and Podcasts to surveys that improve search functionality on LGBTQ Loyalty stories from across the country.

The LGBTQ News Network will inform, engage and educate our visitors on a wide range of LGBTQ issues. Over the coming months, the web platform will roll-out several Loyalty-program initiatives that will transparently allow the community to support and align with those who see them as equal.

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Inc. CEO Bobby Blair added, 'Our digital network, www.LGBTQ-L.com, has been established to bridge the gap between trending news and substantive LGBTQ Loyalty initiatives that we want to be leading the charge within this community and its loyal supporters from around the world. The LGBTQ News Network, headed by Executive Editor Richard Hack, an award-winning writer/editor, provides balanced coverage featuring LGBTQ news, entertainment, pop culture, travel, health, and other related subjects. Our own company messaging will keep our visitors and stakeholders informed. I am thrilled that we have reached this significant milestone. It is our way to invite collaboration and participation as we pursue advancement in the LGBTQ community.'

CONTACT:

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

2435 Dixie Highway

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

info@lgbtql.com

(954) 947-6133

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains 'forward-looking statements' as that term is used under the federal securities laws. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'future,' 'may,' 'will,' 'would,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'projected,' 'intend,' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause LifeApps actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, product development, marketing, and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year dated December 31, 2018 and filed with the SEC on April 16, 2019. The company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544338/LGBTQ-Loyalty-Holdings-Inc-Announces-Launch-Of-LGBTQ-LCom