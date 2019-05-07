As from Wednesday May 8, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Alelion Energy Systems AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue including Wednesday May 22, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: ALELIO TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012595940 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173026 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------ As from Wednesday May 8, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Alelion Energy Systems AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue including Friday May 31, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ALELIO BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012595957 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173027 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For more information, please call G&W Fondkommission tel. +46 (0)8 503 00 050.