sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,256 Euro		-0,032
-11,11 %
WKN: A2AM0Z ISIN: SE0008348072 Ticker-Symbol: 2FZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALELION ENERGY SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALELION ENERGY SYSTEMS AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALELION ENERGY SYSTEMS AB
ALELION ENERGY SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALELION ENERGY SYSTEMS AB0,256-11,11 %