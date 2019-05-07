Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Names Bjørn Sibbern President, European Markets

Sibbern transitions into new role responsible for Nasdaq's European markets

NEW YORK and STOCKHOLM, May 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced two changes to its executive leadership team. Bjørn Sibbern, currently Executive Vice President for Global Information Services, will assume the newly established role of President, European Markets, based in Stockholm. In his new role Sibbern will lead Nasdaq's markets across the Nordic and Baltic region. He will be responsible for managing trading, clearing, settlement, and data businesses in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and the three Baltic countries. Additionally, he will lead Nasdaq's effort to expand its presence and influence across the European region. As announced separately, Lauren Dillard replaces Sibbern as Executive Vice President for Global Information Services, based in New York.



"Our European markets are strategically and financially important to our global business," said Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq. "Bjørn will bring his extensive markets experience and strong leadership capabilities to deepen our relationships with clients and regulators and create new opportunities to expand our business. Today's announcement showcases our long term commitment to driving growth in our European markets."

Sibbern transitions from his role as head of Nasdaq's Global Information Services business, Nasdaq's second largest business segment. During his tenure in the role, Bjørn led the acquisitions of eVestment and Quandl while also managing strong organic growth within the business. Prior to his role leading GIS, Bjørn held various positions in Nasdaq's European business, including leading the Global Commodities trading business, serving as the President of the Copenhagen Stock Exchange, managing the European cash equities and derivatives markets, and overseeing Nasdaq's European market data business. Bjørn has served as an executive within Nasdaq for more than 10 years. Sibbern will assume his new role on June 3.

"Focusing on client relationships and listening to their broader needs will be important as we build upon our business across the European region," said Sibbern. "Nasdaq has a proven track record of enhancing economic growth across Europe. We will use this expertise to fuel opportunities for our clients, support the growth of small and medium enterprises, and build on our leadership in data and technology."

Nasdaq currently operates 19 offices in 15 countries across Europe. In the Nordics and Baltics, Nasdaq operations include seven equity and fixed income exchanges, a clearing house and a derivatives exchange.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Media Contacts:

U.S.:

Matthew Sheahan

+1

Europe:

David Augustsson

+46 73 4496135

david.augustsson@nasdaq.com

NDAQG