Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) today announced its position as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platforms as a Service (Enterprise iPaaS)*. We believe this recognition solidifies Software AG's ability in all aspects of integration services delivery and demonstrates its aggressive pursuit to lead the innovation of the Enterprise iPaaS space. Software AG has quickly infused the capabilities of recently acquired Built.io into the new webMethods Enterprise iPaaS offering, providing quick enablement of enterprise integration workflows as well as fast and easy connectivity to mobile apps, cloud services, social networking, devices and "things."

"As a market leader in Integration and API Management, we are committed to offering every possible service option and every combination of deployment options to our customers," said Dr. Stefan Sigg, Chief Product Officer of Software AG. "Our Enterprise iPaaS solution showcases our unique multi-function iPaaS capabilities and our leadership in integration as we pivot, extend our reach and disrupt the Integration API market. Software AG will continue to heavily invest in new product capabilities and acquisitions that will ultimately define the future in integration. We couldn't be more proud of our position as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant report."

Software AG's Enterprise iPaaS solution helps customers to connect cloud-based and on-premises applications and to rapidly deploy integrations to the cloud. By providing prebuilt connectors, graphical mapping and orchestration of integration flows, and preconfigured "recipes" Software AG enables faster integrations for popular SaaS apps. This means quicker time-to-connectivity, the ability to scale on demand, and secure connectivity to any data source on-premises, in the cloud, or hybrid.

More information about Software AG's iPaaS offering: here.

"Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platforms as a Service", by Eric Thoo, Massimo Pezzini, Keith Guttridge, Bindi Bhullar, published: 23 April 2019, ID: G00360472.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Software AG

Software AG offers Freedom as a Service. We reimagine integration, spark business transformation and enable fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology-from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it's shareable, usable and powerful -enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth.

Software AG has more than 4,700 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of 866 million in 2018.

Learn more about Software AG and Freedom as a Service at www.softwareag.com.

