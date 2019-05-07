RARECELLS DIAGNOSTICS Announces That Its Founder and Scientific Advisor, Professor Patrizia Paterlini-Bréchot, Is Named European Inventor Award 2019 Finalist

PARIS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rarecells Diagnostics, a leading company in the field of Liquid Biopsy, announces today that the European Patent Office (EPO) has nominated Professor Patrizia Paterlini-Bréchot, as one of the three finalists of the European Inventor Award 2019 - category "Research"- for developing ISET, a new diagnostic blood test for cancer (www.isetbyrarecells.com). The highly-sensitive ISET test detects circulating tumour cells which play a key role in spreading cancer to other organs. ISET opens up new avenues in predictive medicine and could save many lives.

Video: https://youtu.be/XSeNdSz--1Q

"We know that with cancer treatment effective detection is a key," said EPO President António Campinos, announcing the European Inventor Award finalists. "Early diagnostic methods such as Patrizia Paterlini-Bréchot's invention are opening up a new front in the battle against this disease by helping doctors to detect the presence of a tumour in its very early stages," he declared. With an estimated 18.1 million new cancer diagnoses worldwide in 2018 and 9.6 million deaths, finding an effective, non-invasive way to diagnose cancers early on has the potential to save millions of lives.

Davide Bréchot, Deputy Director and CTO of Rarecells Diagnostics commented "We are proud of this nomination. Since ISET is valid for all types of solid cancers and most leukemias, we are now developing fast-track revolutionary cancer-specific ISET tests and planning clinical trials to establish guidelines for the medical community".

The global Circulating Tumor Cells diagnostics market was estimated at EUR 8.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow to EUR 24.9 billion by 2023. Rarecells Diagnostics is a pioneer and leader in this market. ISET has been validated by more than 70 independent scientific publications on over 2 000 patients and more than 600 cancer-free individuals.

About European Patent Office (EPO)

EPO is one of the largest public service institutions in Europe and the world's leading authority in patent searching. EPO examines about 160 000 patent applications every year. Through EPO patent granting, inventors are able to obtain high-quality patent protection covering a market of some 700 million people.

About RARECELLS DIAGNOSTICS

Rarecells Diagnostics is the exclusive licensee of the ISET patent portfolios owned by Paris Descartes University, INSERM and Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris. The company develops high value, innovative diagnostic tests in the field of Liquid Biopsy www.rarecells.com

https://www.epo.org/learning-events/european-inventor/finalists/2019/paterlini-brechot.html

Contact: Contact@rarecells.com, +33-172606466

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882411/Rarecells_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg