Pitchboy, a Virtual Reality Training Company based in New York and Paris, combines immersive technology with artificial intelligence to offer personalized sales and customer service learning, at scale

Philippe Joffard, ex-CEO of Lafuma (Euronext LAF) and Christophe Cremer, founder of meilleurtaux.com bought by Goldman Sachs-owned fund in 2017 are among the investors.

bought by Goldman Sachs-owned fund in 2017 are among the investors. Pitchboy's portfolio includes Orange (4th largest telecommunications provider in Europe), Credit Agricole (3rd European Banking Group) and Sixt, car rental leader.

Pitchboy, a virtual reality training company which provides customized training for sales and customer representatives, announced it has closed its round of seed funding. The investments will help Pitchboy deliver faster on its ambitious technological road map and hire top, diverse talent.

Homeric de Sarthe, CEO of Pitchboy, said: "Learning and development professionals have struggled for years with corporate training. Traditional class or on-on-one training is costly, hard to measure and you can't scale it. It rarely makes a lasting impact either: 70% of learners forget what they have been taught within 24 hours of learning. We took all these findings and created an immersive learning solution which addresses all these issues, at a fraction of the cost these companies usually pay."

Pitchboy combines three main technology building blocks: virtual reality, speech to text and a proprietary natural language understanding algorithm. This enables the user to speak to the virtual customer, who is able to respond like in a real-life scenario. Text prompts can guide the user throughout the session, and every scenario is filmed with real actors at the client's store or office space for a more realistic feel. Pitchboy offers a risk-free environment to practice sales pitches and objection handling. Learning Directors can monitor individual progression over time and integrate Pitchboy both to their class and autonomous training programs.

About Pitchboy

Pitchboy is a virtual reality training company founded in Paris, France in 2019. We create immersive learning experiences to help Learning and Development professionals train their Sales and Customer Service representatives. As a leading AI-led, voice-activated VR training solution, we improve the way enterprise training is done. Co-founded by engineering, business development and communications experts, Pitchboy is now a team of 10 with offices in Paris, France and New York City.

pitchboy.co

Video: Pitchboy Convince Better.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005047/en/

Contacts:

Press

NEW YORK

Hugo Fargeas

+1-(917)-216-7097

hf@jin.nyc