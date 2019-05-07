Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from from 29 April to 03 May 2019

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the

transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 29/04/2019 FR0010313833 2000 92,3897 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 30/04/2019 FR0010313833 0 0 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 90,1049 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/05/2019 FR0010313833 3000 89,7492 XPAR TOTAL 8 000 90,5427

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

