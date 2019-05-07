Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from from 29 April to 03 May 2019
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market identifier
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|29/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|2000
|92,3897
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|30/04/2019
|FR0010313833
|0
|0
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|02/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|90,1049
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|03/05/2019
|FR0010313833
|3000
|89,7492
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|8 000
|90,5427
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
