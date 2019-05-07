A well-known market intelligence solutions provider, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free downloadable resource on rethinking healthcare delivery: what healthcare systems in Europe and the U.S. can learn from one another. The supplement provides key insights into how healthcare delivery models are evolving in the U.S. and in Europe and what improvements they can incorporate from each other's healthcare systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005772/en/

Rethinking healthcare systems in Europe and the U.S. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the current government in the U.S. has been focused on abolishing Obamacare ever since they came into power, European countries like Germany and France, who also had their elections in 2017, have agreed that they would retain their existing healthcare systems. This is primarily because they believe that their healthcare models perform relatively better in terms of outcomes, life expectancy, and other critical indicators in comparison to resources consumed as a percentage of GDP.

Healthcare in Europe and the U.S. is evolving faster than ever before. Request Free Brochure to know how our solutions can help you keep pace with these changes.

Rethinking healthcare systems in Europe and the US

Changing population pyramids

The idea of solidarity prevails in the European healthcare system. People can generally afford to retire, receive healthcare benefits, and guaranteed pensions while poverty rates at old age are low when compared to the United States. Although this picture might change, and governments might have to add-in some fund raising for meeting the cost of care. Yet, such changes are not explicitly addressed in any European efforts at healthcare reform. In Germany, cutting back pensions or other social benefits is a no-go. While social spending or redistribution of income represents the main pillar of the European society and its political system, this picture looks different in the United States.

Solidarity in healthcare services

In Europe, when individuals' income and ability to pay for healthcare services are unequal, they carry out a social responsibility as citizens to redistribute resources. This redistribution is usually administered by the government. Most Europeans willingly accept this notion as it is deeply ingrained in their culture. In the United States, however, elected leaders are favoring a smaller government and believe in limited regulation of market forces. Here, only the wealthy have true access to a wide choice in healthcare.

Dynamic market conditions often pose challenges for companies in catering to customer needs. It becomes easier to track changing customer demands and expectations with an experienced market intelligence partner. Gain more insights into our service portfolio. Request a free proposal

Crisis management

European healthcare systems must be fully prepared for a deep impact due to the changes in demographics. The United States has developed management capacity to confront similar challenges over the last few decades. Although the medical workforce has only increased marginally, the number of medical administrators has increased multifold in the past couple of years.

Request for more information and know how we can help you leverage robust customer intelligence solutions that can tap into the market requirements and meet customer needs.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005772/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us