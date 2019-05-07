ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA delivers NFV platform for Intel Select Solution for uCPE

Ensemble Connector brings carrier-class capabilities and open access to market-leading ecosystem of VNFs



Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. May 7, 2019. ADVAhas been verified as an Intel Select Solution for uCPE. Ensemble Connector is a carrier-class virtualization platform equipped for automated deployment at scale. As a verified Intel Select Solution for uCPE, it will help to accelerate service provisioning, streamline management and reduce costs. With its embedded cloud, Ensemble Connector provides NFV infrastructure and offers several key benefits for uCPE, including platform security, zero touch provisioning and access to the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem of VNFs. Ensemble Connector built on Intel Xeon D processors is an optimized configuration that gives customers a hardware-software solution that is pre-integrated and ready to deploy.

"The age of service-specific hardware is gone. In order to take advantage of the latest innovation and rapidly respond to customer demands, communication service providers (CSPs) need the power of software-based service creation at the network edge. Our Ensemble Connector, integrated with the full range of performance-optimized Intel servers, creates the perfect solution for the delivery of demanding uCPE applications," commented James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. "With three years' worth of experience successfully deploying our Ensemble Connector platform, we're uniquely equipped to help take the Intel Select Solutions for uCPE to the next level. Among the advantages we're adding is access to over 50 commercial VNFs as well as the largest set of supported compute platforms. With unrivalled flexibility and choice there are no limits to what our uCPE customers will be able to achieve."

The new Intel Select Solution for uCPE delivers improved networking through Ensemble Connector's advanced applications at Layer 2 and 3, including LTE access and Carrier Ethernet 2.0 functionality. Ensemble Connector also features zero touch provisioning for ultimate simplicity and scale. The open vendor-neutral platform ensures customers have the freedom to mix and match their choice of components. It offers access to a wide library of VNFs, including some of the most popular SD-WAN, firewall and WAN optimization products. This provides CSPs and enterprises with a wide choice of deployment scenarios and the opportunity to harness the ideal solution for each business case.

"Intel Select Solutions for uCPE provide a powerful, flexible network virtualization platform for on-premise network needs," said Renu Navale, senior director, edge services and industry enabling, Intel. "With these configurations verified to meet Intel Select Solutions requirements, ADVA's customers may reduce time to market with configurations that are workload-optimized for performance, tested for stability, and ready for tomorrow's network innovations."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com .

