Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT):

DATE NUMBER OF SHARES TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS April 30, 2019 95.168.518 Number of theoretical voting rights *: 96.320.049 Number of exercisable voting rights**: 95.303.166

Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).

** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

About Latécoère

Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aerospace market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specialising in two fields:

Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnection Systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.

At 31 December 2018, Latécoère employed 4,958 people in 13 countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with a market capitalization of €190,337,036 divided into 95,168,518 shares with a par value of €2 per share, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005630/en/

Contacts:

Latécoère

Sébastien Rouge Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +33 (0)5 61 58 77 00

sebastien.rouge@latecoere.aero

FTI Consulting

Arnaud de Cheffontaines Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 03 69 48

Emily Oliver Media Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 47 03 68 65

latecoere@fticonsulting.com