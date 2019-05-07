Regulatory News:
Latécoère (Paris:LAT):
|DATE
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
|April 30, 2019
|95.168.518
| Number of theoretical voting rights *: 96.320.049
Number of exercisable voting rights**: 95.303.166
Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).
** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).
About Latécoère
Latécoère is a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier), in all segments of the aerospace market (commercial, regional, corporate and military aircraft), specialising in two fields:
- Aerostructures (58% of total revenue): fuselage sections and doors.
- Interconnection Systems (42% of total revenue): onboard wiring, electrical harnesses and avionics bays.
At 31 December 2018, Latécoère employed 4,958 people in 13 countries. Latécoère, a French corporation (société anonyme) with a market capitalization of €190,337,036 divided into 95,168,518 shares with a par value of €2 per share, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B. ISIN codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP
