New exchange facilities to provide ultra-low-latency market data and order entry access across Equities and Derivatives

Options, the leading provider of global market data and colocation services for trading firms, today announced additional colocation coverage with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) at the Australian Liquidity Centre (ALC) to supplement existing market data access to clients in the region and across Options' global Managed Colocation backbone. Options clients colocated within ASX will benefit from vendor access to ASX 24 and ASX Trade, further bolstering the firm's ultra-low-latency exchange feeds across equities and derivatives.

Options has successfully deployed colocation infrastructure at the top tier exchanges as part of its aggressive 2019 global platform expansion. In addition to the ASX, Options has also expanded its footprint into Equinix SY2 in Sydney. Currently, the firm's premier managed colocation services are available at 40+ key trading venues across Europe, North America, South Africa and Asia.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed colocation services. The firm recently expanded its presence in Singapore to meet the increasing demand for APAC liquidity. Options' SGX and SG1 managed colocation facilities provide rapid time to market and massive TCO reduction, wrapped in best-in-class resiliency and security.

Today's announcement follows recent news of Options' business operations growth in New Zealand, Australia and Asia as well as several new strategic executive hires. The launch of the firm's New Zealand office is part of an ongoing, global initiative to bring its sales, operations, account management and support teams closer to key customers in the region and follows the appointment of Jun Ashida to the executive team as Managing Director for Asia.

Options' VP Product Management, Shamir Parmar commented, "Our continued partnership with ASX follows the recent addition of a range of Asia-Pacific market feeds in conjunction with the rapid colocation build-out of our global backbone. It's an exciting time for the Options platform as a whole but particularly for our Managed Colocation offering, which continues to go from strength to strength, providing clients with the lowest latency and highest capacity direct market access both regionally and globally."

David Raper, Executive General Manager, Trading Services at ASX said: "We are excited to welcome Options into the ALC as one of our most recent Network Service Providers. ASX continues to develop strategic relationships with innovative partners, like Options, to build a diverse ecosystem of products, services and partnerships.

"The expanding ALC ecosystem is helping to reduce cost, complexity and risk, not only for the Australian financial markets community, but increasingly for off-shore firms with an interest in our marketplace. We look forward to working with Options and their clients."

The Options Managed Colocation platform provides ultra-low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting services at the source of liquidity. Boasting 40+ colocation sites worldwide with order entry access, connectivity to 400+ native market data feeds and consolidated, normalized feeds from a variety of leading market data vendors, it enables firms to deploy the most latency sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally. Market connectivity is available by colocating directly at the exchange source for ultra-low latency applications, and out of region with the flexibility to connect to away market venues from any of the 40+ data centre locations available on the highly resilient Options global financial network.

About Options

Options is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. More than a decade ago, the company made a strategic decision to become the first provider to offer private cloud services to the financial sector. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Our clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

About ASX

ASX operates at the heart of Australia's financial markets. Our integrated listings, trading, clearing and settlement businesses provide customers with efficient access to and exchange of capital, management of risk, and provision of data and other solutions. ASX operates across multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income, commodities and energy.

ASX is the global leader in A$ and NZ$ financial markets, one of the top 10 securities exchanges in the world and the largest interest rate derivatives market in Asia. We have trading hubs in many of the world's major financial centres, attract company listings from all around the globe and are based in Australia, which has one of the five largest pools of investable assets in the world.

ASX operates and invests in the infrastructure that promotes the stability and development of Australia's financial markets, and advocates regulations that support investors and issuers, promote market integrity and strengthen Australia's global competitiveness.

ASX's vision is to be the world's most respected financial marketplace.

More information about ASX can be found at asx.com.au or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @ASX.

About Australian Liquidity Centre (ALC)

ASX's Australian Liquidity Centre (ALC) is a purpose-built, state-of-the-art data centre providing ALC customers with a range of communication, execution and information services including the most secure and fastest possible access to all ASX liquidity ASX Trade Match, ASX Centre Point and ASX 24.

There are over 100 customers at the ALC including international investment banks, Australian brokers, market makers, proprietary firms as well as data vendors, software and system vendors, and all major telecom carriers.

The ALC provides co-location services and data centre space to customers, allowing them to place their infrastructure (such as trading equipment and related technology) in cabinets within the same physical data centre as the ASX and ASX 24 primary matching engines. This provides clients with efficient access to market data and trade execution on ASX and ASX 24 markets.

More information about ALC can be found at asx.com.au/ALC.

Contacts:

Options media enquiries

Niall McAleer

T: +44 (0)20 7070 5019

E: niall.mcaleer@options-it.com



ASX media enquiries

Matthew Gibbs

General Manager

Media and Communications

T: +61 2 9227 0218

M: +61 411 121 219

E: Matthew.Gibbs@asx.com.au