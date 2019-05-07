TESSI: Tessi reports first quarter 2019 turnover of EUR 115 million

€m 2019 2018

Restated* Change Organic Change Q1 turnover 115.0 102.4 +12.4% +3.0%

* Turnover excluding the CPoR Devises business sold in late 2018 for the sake of comparison

Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services, posted first quarter 2019 turnover of €115 million, up 12.4% from Q1 2018. Owliance, a company acquired on 30 June 2018, contributed €9.6 million to first quarter turnover. At constant consolidation scope, turnover rose 3%.

In April, the Group concentrated all of its business activities under a single brand, "Tessi", unveiling a new logo and a new website (www.tessi.eu) to mark the occasion. This move enables the Group to propose a comprehensive and more transparent service offering while continuing to generate value added for its customers.

The combined Tessi offering is now organised into two strategic business lines, services (process digitisation, back office functions, marketing and customer relations) and technology (advice and integration, software publishing, hosting and cloud computing).

Guidance

Tessi plans to pursue its development in France and overseas by continuing to combine organic growth and acquisitions.

About TESSI

Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses to digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in over 11 countries worldwide, has around 9,500 employees and posted turnover of €427.8 millions in 2018. Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - compartment B (TES).



