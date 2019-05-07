PeopleScout is the No. 1 Managed Service Provider for the Third Consecutive Year on HRO Today's MSP Baker's Dozen

PeopleScout also Named No. 1 in Quality of Service for the Third Year in a Row, Solidifying MSP Leadership Position

CHICAGO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has been recognized as the No. 1 Managed Service Provider on HRO Today's MSP Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for the third consecutive year. In addition to being named number one overall, PeopleScout was ranked No. 1 in Quality of Service for the third straight year, No. 2 in Breadth of Service and No. 7 in Size of Deal.

"PeopleScout continues to distinguish itself from the competition with its extraordinary service culture, once again leading the HRO Today MSP Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey," said Elliot Clark, CEO and Chairman of SharedXpertise and HRO Today. "With a multinational footprint and excellent technology, PeopleScout's number one ranking is driven by a superior customer experience that no other provider currently offers."

PeopleScout has a proven commitment to building consultative partnerships that drive MSP program success. The company's MSP programs leverage powerful analytics and a wealth of experience to optimize supplier and workforce performance, maximize efficiency, increase cost savings and ensure compliance. PeopleScout solutions support the full spectrum of talent management across all disciplines, skill levels and geographies with high end-user satisfaction rates.

"Thank you to our clients for their commitment to our partnerships and growth through PeopleScout's MSP platform. We are incredibly honored to receive the top ranking on the MSP Baker's Dozen for the third year," PeopleScout President Taryn Owen said. "We are strongly focused on creating a culture of service excellence. This award underscores the importance of that focus. We look forward to continuing to partner with our clients to help guide them from now to next through the strength of our workforce management solutions."

PeopleScout builds dedicated supplier networks for its clients using a proven evaluation framework. By ranking suppliers against client strategic priorities and cost, quality and compliance benchmarks, PeopleScout ensures best-fit suppliers for its clients. This strong supplier management focus allows PeopleScout to optimize a client's supply base across all job categories and geographies to drive industry-leading performance and customer service.

In 2018, Affinix, PeopleScout's proprietary talent technology, expanded its analytics function to include MSP program data. Affinix Analytics monitors supplier trends, program performance and pricing components within a client's program. Measures such as fill rates, time-to-fill and mark-up rates are updated via dashboards on a daily basis and comprehensive compliance readouts are reviewed quarterly. Affinix Analytics also provides a top-down view of all PeopleScout MSP programs to monitor trends and create advanced alerts.

With three consecutive No. 1 rankings on the MSP Baker's Dozen, the No. 2 ranking on HRO Today's inaugural Baker's Dozen for Total Workforce Solutions, strong rankings as an Enterprise, APAC and Healthcare RPO leader and the positive reception of Affinix in the marketplace, PeopleScout is positioned to provide innovative talent solutions across the total workforce spectrum.

HRO Today surveys current buyers of MSP services for its Baker's Dozen, which ranks the top 13 MSPs in the industry. PeopleScout has been named to this elite list every year since its inception. Learn more on the HRO Today Magazine website.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world's largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 98% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Charlotte, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

