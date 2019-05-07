Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 7 May 2019 it repurchased 376,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 173.6p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 10,517,040.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 10,517,040 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 33,088,595.

.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 7 May 2019 it repurchased 180,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 198.8p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 7,211,023.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 7,211,023 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 31,758,234.

.

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares (IVPB)

The Company announces that, on 7 May 2019 it repurchased 35,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each at 137.82p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 5,129,000.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 5,129,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 5,646,646.

.

Managed Liquidity Shares (IVPM)

The Company announces that, on 7 May 2019 it repurchased 52,000 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each at 101.25p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Managed Liquidity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 7,805,785.

The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 7,805,785 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 4,370,361.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

7 May 2019