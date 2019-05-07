A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest success story. During the course of this supply chain analytics engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped the client to devise a robust supply chain management dashboard to effectively track and monitor orders across business units.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005848/en/

Supply Chain Analytics Engagement for a Leading CPG Firm (Graphic: Business Wire)

The supply networks of modern enterprises don't just transport raw materials and products from one place to another but do much more than that. As a result, the supply chain act as the nexus between a digitally coordinated information ecosystem and the network of suppliers. The ongoing digital disruptions have adversely impacted the global supply networks across industries due to which businesses are reeling under the pressure to enhance supply chain visibility. In addition, customer demands for faster response times have prompted businesses to focus on effective supply chain management.

The Business Problem:The client is a leading player in the German CPG industry. Though the client achieved significant growth over the last decade through M&A's, they faced major OTIF delivery issues due to lack of complete supply chain visibility and poor coverage rates. They wanted to leverage Quantzig's supply chain analytics solutions to bring about an organization-wide improvement by enhancing supply chain visibility across the global supply network.

Are you facing similar supply chain challenges? Our supply chain analytics experts can help you build custom analytics dashboards to address your requirements. Contact us for more insights.

"A customized supply chain management dashboard helps businesses to efficiently track and monitor supply chain functions, helping them enhance visibility, transparency, and flexibility across the global supply network," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client tackle their challenges our supply chain analytics experts proposed a solution that revolved around implementing a robust supply chain management dashboard to improve end-to-end visibility. In addition to offering the desired insights to tackle supply chain complexities, the supply chain management dashboard helped the client to precisely predict the probability of delays in the delivery process and make informed decisions regarding the necessary corrective actions.

This success story is a classic example of how supply chain management dashboards can improve supply chain efficiency. Request a free proposal to know more about the benefits of deploying customized supply chain management dashboards.

The supply chain management dashboard helped the client to:

Improve OTIF delivery for outbound supply chain by 89%

Gain near real-time visibility of orders across the supply chain

Request a free demo to know how our analytics dashboards can help you maintain and visualize data.

The supply chain management solutions offered predictive insights on:

Re-allocating deliveries to get OTIF back on track

Leveraging analytics to identify and prioritize scenarios that would lead to a higher probability of OTIF failures

Supply chain analytics dashboards can help you track and monitor supply chain data in real-time. Request for more information to know how.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005848/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us