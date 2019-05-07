A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest heat map analysis engagement for an e-commerce companyDuring the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify pages with maximum engagement on their website and improve their conversion rate by 43%. Also, the study highlights how Infiniti's heat map analysis solution helped the client to improve the design and layout of their website.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005860/en/

Heat map analysis engagement for an e-commerce company (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing popularity of e-commerce has attracted various sellers to digital platforms to sell their products. But, with the entry of new players in the e-commerce market, it has become imperative for companies to focus more on optimizing the website to improve the conversion rate. Heat map analysis helps businesses analyze the user behavior in a website and provides actionable insights on improving the website layout. Infiniti's heat map analysis solution has helped various companies to enhance their sign up rate and subsequently improve conversion.

Are you interested to know how your customers are interacting with your website? Request a FREE brochure to gain more insights into our services portfolio and know how our solutions will help you better interact with your customers.

The business challenge: The client is an e-commerce firm based out of the United Kingdom. With the entry of new players in the market, the client was struggling to sustain their market share. Therefore, they realized the need to optimize their website to enhance conversion. With Infiniti's heat map analysis, they wanted to identify the sections of the webpage which received the highest engagement. Also, the client wanted to analyze how their users interacted with their website.

Request a free proposal to know how our heat map analysis solution will help you analyze your customers' requirements and optimize the website accordingly.

The solution offeredInfiniti's heat map analysis involved analysis of scroll maps, click maps, and hover maps. With Infiniti's heat map analysis, the client was able to identify sections of the website which received maximum traction. The analysis further helped the client to strategically position their call-to-action buttons and remove non-essential elements that were distracting customers from completing their purchases. Also, with Infiniti's heat map analysis, the client was able to enhance their website sign up rate by 27% and conversion rate by 43%.

Infiniti's heat map analysis solution helped the client to:

Enhance their website sign up rate

Understand user behavior on the website

Wondering how your business can benefit from our heat map analysis solution? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's heat map analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying webpages with the highest engagement rate

Improving the design and layout of the website

Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Get in touch with us to know how our heat map analysis solution can help.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190507005860/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us