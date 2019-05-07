Availability and Consultation of Preparatory Documents for the Shareholders' Meeting

The Shareholders of the Company are invited to participate in the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) to be held on Tuesday 28 May 2019 at 3 pm (Paris time) at the Salons de l'Hôtel des Arts et Métiers, 9 bis avenue d'Iéna, 75116 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) of 17 April 2019 and the notice of meeting will be published in the BALO on 8 May 2019. These documents, as well as the Convening notice (including, in particular, the agenda, the proposed resolutions and the conditions regarding attendance and vote), are also available on Ipsen's website at the following address: www.ipsen.com, under the "Investors/Shareholders' meetings" section.

The Shareholders will be asked to approve in particular the following resolutions:

The approval of a dividend of €1.00 per share for the financial year 2018, the ex-date being set on 31 May 2019 and the dividend payment on 4 June 2019;

The renewal of the terms of office as a Director of Mr. Marc de Garidel, Henri Beaufour and

Ms. Michèle Ollier for 4 years, maintaining the independence Directors' rate at a third in accordance with the Afep-Medef Code and each gender's proportion at more than 40% in accordance with the law (the Director representing the employees being not taken into account in these rates).

Documents and information relating to this Meeting will be made available to shareholders under the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

In accordance with applicable regulatory provisions:

Registered shareholders may, up to the fifth day (inclusive) before the Meeting, request from the Company to send these documents, where appropriate at his/her express request by electronic means. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the presentation of a shareholding certificate ( attestation de participation) in the bearer securities accounts managed by the authorized intermediary.

in the bearer securities accounts managed by the authorized intermediary. Any shareholder may consult these documents at the Company's headquarters.

Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and Specialty Care. The group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to Oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a wellestablished Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales over €2.2 billion in 2018, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,700 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

