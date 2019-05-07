Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort and Spa in Abu Dhabi, Offers the Perfect Wellness Retreat

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Set deep within the mesmerising desert landscape of Abu Dhabi, the Talise Spa at the brand new Jumeirah Al Wathba Desert Resort and Spa is a hallmark intimate destination offering a sense of wellbeing and tranquility.

Embark on an individual wellness journey, or escape the city as a couple or group of friends, to enjoy pampering as calming as the setting itself. Trained to tailor experiences, spa treatments are delivered with faultless service in 13 luxury treatment rooms including couples' suites and private terraces. Enjoy steam rooms, crystal salt saunas and plunge pools, but be sure to experience what makes this retreat special; the Margy's Monte Carlo treatments and Hammams inspired by traditional Turkish bathhouses. If the snow room is not cold enough, another standout feature includes the revitalising IceLab Cryo Therapy, where exposure to -110°C (-166°F) invigorates the mind, relaxes muscles and supports anti-ageing.

With a resort design inspired by a historic village, and rooms as well as villas featuring timeless details and meandering courtyards, this exclusive destination transforms the way that wellness is defined. A stunning desert resort with over 22,000 sqm of dunes provide a calming energy, underlined by the soothing sounds of water, with a 1,000 sqm pool set to rejuvenate guests in a tranquil and peaceful environment.

Learn about Abu Dhabi's ancient traditions admiring majestic birds of prey, or with an unforgettable guided trek as the sun sets, crossing the dunes by horseback or modern day fat bikes. For those hungry for more, enjoy the sunset in one of six venues including the breathtaking rooftop bar and Al Mabeet, a remote desert dining experience, or find a deeper connection to the destination and the spirit of the desert, in the yoga pavilion.

José Silva, Chief Executive Officer, Jumeirah Group, said: "It's important for us to have a portfolio in Abu Dhabi that reflects the true essence of the destination and offers a unique wellness retreat with exceptional service. The resort joins Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort and Jumeirah at Etihad Towers - both in prime locations. It combines Arabian charm, architecture, generous hospitality and promises a luxurious experience amidst a panoramic backdrop. We look forward to welcoming our guests."

Weekday packages start from AED 1900++ and weekend packages start from AED 2200++ with AED 500 spa credit pp.

