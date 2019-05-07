Regulatory News:

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Air Liquide (Paris:AI), chaired by Benoît Potier, Chairman and CEO, in the presence of the members of the Board of Directors, was attended by 3,903 people on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Palais des Congrès in Paris. The shareholders, who represented 53.01% of the voting rights, i.e. 118,984 shareholders present or represented, approved all of the resolutions that were submitted.

The theme of this year's General Assembly was "Inventors of the Future." With a focus on innovation, Benoît Potier, alongside the Board Directors, presented the Group's strategic progress and outlook. More than an hour of discussion followed with the audience.

The proposed dividend, with an ex-date of May 20 and a payment date of May 22, 2019, was approved: it will be 2.65 euros per share (and 2.91 euros per share eligible for the loyalty bonus). A free share attribution, equal to one free share for every 10 held, will take place on October 9, 2019.

The Shareholders renewed, for a period of four years, the terms of office of Ms. Siân Herbert-Jones and Ms. Geneviève Berger. The Board of Directors is now composed of 12 members, including 5 women, and 6 members who are not French. The current composition of the Board offers a complementary mix of experience, nationalities and cultures, and reflects the diversity policy conducted by the Group.

In addition, the Shareholders voted in favor of the resolution concerning the remuneration of the Chairman and CEO for fiscal year 2018. The Shareholders also approved the principles and criteria for determining the remuneration of the Executive Officers for 2019.

Lastly, on the recommendation of the Appointments and Governance Committee, the Board, during its meeting held today, renewed members of its committees, the composition of which remains as follows

Audit and Accounts Committee: Ms. Siân Herbert-Jones (Chairwoman), Ms. Sin Leng Low, Mr. Thierry Peugeot, Mr. Brian Gilvary

Ms. Siân Herbert-Jones (Chairwoman), Ms. Sin Leng Low, Mr. Thierry Peugeot, Mr. Brian Gilvary Appointments and Governance Committee: Mr. Jean-Paul Agon (Chairman), Ms. Annette Winkler, Ms. Karen Katen

Mr. Jean-Paul Agon (Chairman), Ms. Annette Winkler, Ms. Karen Katen Remuneration Committee : Mr. Xavier Huillard (Chairman), Mr. Jean-Paul Agon, Ms. Annette Winkler

: Mr. Xavier Huillard (Chairman), Mr. Jean-Paul Agon, Ms. Annette Winkler Environment and Society Committee: Mr. Pierre Dufour (Chairman), Ms. Geneviève Berger, Mr. Philippe Dubrulle

The entire Shareholders' Meeting can be viewed as a webcast on www.airliquide.com

Air Liquide share ownership (as at December 31, 2018)

32% of the capital held by individual shareholders

of the capital held by individual shareholders 50% of the capital held by non-French institutional investors

of the capital held by non-French institutional investors 18% of the capital held by French institutional investors

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902. Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders. Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

