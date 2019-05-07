Erin Ventures Inc.: Erin Ventures Announces the Death of Director, Dr. Dragoljub Jujic

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / Erin Ventures Inc. [TSXV: EV] announces with great sadness that Dragoljub Jujic, a Director, passed away from illness on May 2, 2019. Dr. Jujic served continuously on Erin's board since 1997. His leadership experience, extensive business expertise and sage advice were invaluable contributions towards the realization of Erin's objectives and plans for many years.

Dr. Dragoljub Jujic, M. Eng., had 40 years' experience in mining, engineering and academic research. Prior to joining Erin's board, Dr. Jujic served as the Director of the Yugoslavian National Mining Institute. He also served as the General Manager for the Tomasica and Mokra Gora iron ore mines in Yugoslavia, as chief engineer on several other projects, and as a professional consultant to mining companies located in Central Europe, Asia and Africa.

Tim Daniels, President of Erin stated, "We are deeply saddened by Dr. Jujic's passing. I will be forever grateful for his wealth of knowledge and guidance. In addition to his role as a Director, Dr. Jujic was also a wonderful friend and mentor who will be greatly missed. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and management of Erin, we wish to extend our thoughts and prayers to Dr. Jujic's family during this difficult time."

It is the current intention of Erin to continue with a Board of Directors comprised of three members being, Tim Daniels, James Wallis, and Vladan Milosevic. The Board will seek a replacement for Dr. Jujic in due course.

