Aleph Objects, Inc., a leader in professional desktop 3D printers, will launch its 3D printing business into the European market today. Building on the LulzBot 3D Printer line's reputation as the leader in reliability and ease of use, the expansion will address the specific needs of European customers and resellers. The company's new European headquarters, Aleph Objects Netherlands B.V., is located in vibrant Rotterdam, Netherlands. To continue to build future business opportunities throughout Europe, a new holding company, Aleph Objects Europe Holding B.V., was established as well.

A Legacy of Award-Winning Reliability

With over 80 awards in 2018, Aleph Objects is rapidly expanding into the professional and industrial 3D printing market. LulzBot 3D Printers are favored by all branches of the US Military for their reliability and dependable performance in the most extreme environments. The company relies on hundreds of its own printers working 24/7 to manufacture production-grade parts for more printers, having printed millions of parts. Automotive racing teams also prefer LulzBot 3D Printers for their unparalleled print quality, building end-use products straight from the print bed.

A Projection for Exponential Growth

"European revenue growth in 2019 alone is expected to reach triple digits, with a projected overall representation of more than 30% of our future business," said Grant Flaharty, Aleph Objects CEO and President. The European expansion follows the recent introduction of two new 3D printers this year.

The LulzBot TAZ Pro, Aleph Objects' first industrial desktop 3D printer, provides multi-material and soluble 3D printing for large prototypes, manufacturing aids, and print-on-demand parts.

The LulzBot TAZ Workhorse, released earlier this month, builds on the workhorse reputation of the LulzBot TAZ line. It includes a larger build volume, a strengthened design, and new automatic calibration features.

A Trusted Local Business Presence

Located in Rotterdam, Netherlands, near Brussels and The Hague, known as the EU's administrative heart, the new Aleph Objects office is strategically situated at the gateway to Europe. The local physical presence will facilitate Aleph Objects' relationships with customers and resellers, providing a place for product demonstrations, support, and consulting.

The entrepreneurial spirit and real-life testing of engineering in this urbanized delta are a great fit with collaborative engineering solutions of LulzBot 3D Printers based on Free Software, Libre Innovation, and Open Source Hardware.

About Aleph Objects, Inc.

Aleph Objects, Inc. is the Colorado-based designer and manufacturer of the award-winning line of LulzBot 3D Printers. LulzBot is a trusted brand in Automotive, Consumer Products, Aerospace/Defense, Medical, and Education industries around the globe. Aleph Objects' core company values of Free Software, Libre Innovation, and Open Source Hardware enable users to uniquely modify both software and hardware to bring their imagination to life. For more information, visit www.LulzBot.com.

