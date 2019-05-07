GGX Gold Corp.: GGX Gold Signs Exclusivity Letter with Golden Dawn Minerals Regarding the Kettle River Claim Group in the Greenwood Mining Camp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 07, 2019 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSX-v: GGX), (OTCQB: GGXXF), (FRA: 3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce it has signed an "Exclusivity Letter" with Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM) (TSX-V:GOM) giving GGX a sixty day "Exclusivity Period" whereby GGX may conduct a due diligence investigation for a possible acquisition. During this period, GGX will investigate claim standings, exploration data and complete an independent third-party valuation of the Kettle River Claim Group (KRCG), located in the Greenwood Mining Camp of southern British Columbia. After the Exclusivity Period, GGX may negotiate a mutually acceptable "Definitive Agreement" with GOM for acquisition of all or part of the KRCG.





View Greenwood Claim Map

The Kettle Claim Group is owned by Kettle River Resources a private company which GOM owns all the outstanding shares.

The KRCG consists of two separate claim blocks. The first block is referred to as the Phoenix claim block which is directly adjacent to the Gold Drop property owned by GGX.

The Phoenix claim block is a 10,321 Ha land package consisting of:

51 mineral tenure claims 57 Crown grants with sub-surface rights covering the historic Phoenix mine 24 Crown grants with surface rights that include old town site lots from Phoenix 20 Crown grants with sub-surface rights over historic mine workings 49 documented mineral showings +30 historical past producing mines





View Phoenix Map

This claim block also includes the historic Phoenix mine. The Phoenix mine originally operated as an underground operation from the early 1890's. In 1956 Granby Mining started an open pit mining operation which ran until 1978. During the open pit mining period the Phoenix Mine produced 21.5 million tonnes at a grade of 0.9% Cu and 1.12 g/t Au, containing +1 million ounces of gold, 18 million ounces of silver and 575 million pounds of copper. (BC MINFILE 082ESE020)

As part of the evaluation process GGX will be reviewing a recently compiled extensive digital database of the Phoenix claim block representing 120 years of geological and mining information, comprised of files, records, reports and maps, rock specimen samples, and a core storage library.

The second claim block is referred to as the Tam O'Shanter (TOS) claim block. The TOS block is a 1,400 Ha land package consisting of 10 mineral tenure claims which lie five kilometers west of the Phoenix Block. The TOS is prospective for Au, Cu, and Ag.

There are four main areas of known mineralization on the property; these include the Bengal Zone, Deadwood Zone, Tam O'Shanter, and Iva Lenore.





View Tam O'Shanter Map

The Greenwood mining camp, located in southern British Columbia is one of the most prolific mining camps in Canada. The area has a long history of mining having produced 1.4 Million Ounces Gold, 10 Million Ounces Silver and 0.7 Billion pounds Copper.

The majority of mineralization in the Greenwood Camp can be classified as copper-gold skarns or skarn - related. Early pre-1919 exploration in the Greenwood camp focused on such massive sulphide/oxide ores that were self-fluxing and could be shipped directly to nearby smelters in Grand Forks and Greenwood. Lower grade footwall stringer mineralization was largely ignored, as the mines wished only to ship high grade ore. As such there is excellent potential to discover large tonnage deposits of low to moderate grade copper-gold skarn material peripheral to the historic mines.

In addition, since most of the historic mines were focused on copper, the iron-rich skarn zones of mineralization were largely ignored. It will be important to re-evaluate all of the skarn deposits for gold.

George Sookochoff, President of GGX Gold commented "As we continue to develop the Gold Drop property with its high grade gold, silver and tellurium veins we will now have an opportunity to significantly expand our land position in the prolific Greenwood mining camp.

During the next 60 days our team will be evaluating the 120 years of exploration data that has been recently compiled for the first time ever on the Phoenix claim block. I am confident the results of the review will be positive allowing us to negotiate and complete a Definitive Agreement."

