Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH" or the "Company") today held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") in St. Peter Port, Guernsey. At the AGM, shareholders passed resolutions to: receive the annual report and the financial statements; re-elect PSH's directors; re-appoint PSH's auditor; authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor; authorise PSH to buy back shares; and permit the disapplication of shareholders' pre-emption rights.

The specifics of those resolutions can be can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting available on the Company's website, https://pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/notices-shareholders/.

The results of the proxy voting of PSH's Public Share are noted in the chart below. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against a resolution. All of the Management Shares voted in favour of the resolutions and represented 4,786,446 votes. PS Independent Voting Company Limited ("VoteCo") voted its Special Voting Share in favour of the resolutions. The percentages in the chart aggregate the results of voting by the Public Shares, Management Shares and VoteCo, as applicable. Resolutions 4 and 10 are Specified Matters for purposes of the UK Listing Rules, on which neither the Management Shares nor VoteCo are permitted to vote.

Resolution For Against Vote Withheld Resolution 1: Receive the annual report and the financial statements Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 126,714,676 100% 0 0.00% 3,204,312 Resolution 2: To re-appoint the Company's auditor Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 129,918,988 100% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution 3: To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 129,918,988 100% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution 4: To re-elect Nicholas Botta as a Director Ordinary Resolution of the holders of Public Shares 128,485,292 98.90% 1,433,696 1.10% 0 Resolution 5: To re-elect Richard Battey as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 127,855,063 99.42% 2,063,925 0.58% 0 Resolution 6: To re-elect William Scott as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 127,855,063 99.42% 2,063,925 0.58% 0 Resolution 7: To re-elect Anne Farlow as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 127,855,063 99.42% 2,063,925 0.58% 0 Resolution 8: To re-elect Bronwyn Curtis as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 127,855,063 99.42% 2,063,925 0.58% 0 Resolution 9: To re-elect Richard Wohanka as a Director Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares 127,855,063 99.42% 2,063,925 0.58% 0 Resolution 10: Authorising the Company to buy back shares Special Resolution of the holders of Public Shares 129,914,567 99.99% 4,421 0.01% 0 Resolution 11: Permitting the disapplication of pre-emption rights Special Resolution of all Voting Shares 127,903,703 99.44% 2,015,285 0.56% 0

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/NSM.

PSH also confirmed today that the next quarterly dividend of $0.10 per Public Share, as previously announced, is payable as follows:

Record Date Payment Date USD Dividend Per

Share DRIP Enrollment

Deadline Currency Election

Deadline 24 May 2019 21 June 2019 $0.10 31 May 2019 24 May 2019

A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid per Management Share and the Special Voting Share, based on their respective net asset values per share.

Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into PSH Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme ("DRIP"). Details about the DRIP are available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/ and through shareholders' brokers.

Dividends will be paid in US dollars unless a shareholder elects to be paid in GBP. Interested shareholders must elect GBP no later than the Currency Election Deadline. Further details about the currency election, including how to select GBP, are available at Pershing Square Holdings' website https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

