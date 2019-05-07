Yara International ASA: Yara approves dividend and elects Board members in line with Nomination Committee proposal

Oslo, 7 May 2019:The Yara International ASA Annual General Meeting today approved a dividend of NOK 6.50 per share and elected new Board members in line with the Nomination Committee's proposal. The new Board elected Trond Berger as vice chair. All agenda items were approved in line with the proposals included in the Annual General Meeting notice.





The dividend of NOK 6.50 per share will be paid on 20 May 2019 to shareholders as of 7 May 2019, and the Yara share will be traded ex-dividend from 8 May 2019. American Depository Receipts (ADRs) will also be traded ex-dividend from 8 May 2019, with a dividend payment date of 28 May 2019.



Maria Moræus Hanssen stepped down from the Board. Kimberly Lein-Mathisen, Adele Bugge Norman Pran and Håkon Reistad Fure were elected as new Board members, all for a period of two years.



The Annual General Meeting approved a new Power of attorney to the Board regarding acquisition of own shares. The Board is thereby given authorization to acquire up to 5 percent of Yara's shares before the next Annual General Meeting. Yara has renewed its agreement with the Norwegian State according to which the State's shares will be redeemed on a pro-rata basis to ensure that the State's ownership is unchanged in the event repurchased shares are cancelled.



