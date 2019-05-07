Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a leading Florida-based medical cannabis company operating under the Fluent Cannabis Care brand (formerly Knox Medical) and with a mission to deliver the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jose Hidalgo, will present Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 3:40pm ET during the 3rd Annual Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Conference at the Grand Hyatt in New York.

The presentation will be available via live webcast at http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord34/tium/. A copy of Cansortium Inc's presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.cansortium.com. A replay of the presentation will be available through May 13, 2020.

About Cansortium

Cansortium is a global medical cannabis company operating in highly populous medical cannabis markets with a mission to deliver the highest standards of cannabis care from nursery to lab to shelf. Headquartered in Miami, FL and operating under the Fluent Cannabis Care brand (formerly Knox Medical), the Company through its subsidiaries operates cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities across Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The Company also has licensed cultivation facilities in Colombia and Canada, with licensing pending in Michigan. For more information visit www.cansortium.com and www.getfluent.com

For further information, contact:

Jeffrey Reath

Executive Vice-President, Finance and Investor Relations

506-871-6135

jeff@cansortium.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44615