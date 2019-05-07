Golden Section Ventures enters UK Market

Now Connecting UK with US & Chinese Markets

HOUSTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Section Ventures (GSV) opens an office in Aberdeen, Scotland. This partnership joins GSV with Raymond Andrew Gray & Finlay Cran, previously of The Gray Business Group. GSV further enriches its global footprint providing talent, capital and customers to B2B Enterprise SaaS Companies.

"This partnership is the next natural step as GSV positions both its talent and its capital to scale B2B SaaS Companies in Scotland, the UK and western Europe as a whole." - Dougal Cameron, Director & Founder of GSV.

"This partnership is very exciting to us at QMSC! With our customer base rapidly expanding into Europe, having GSV-UK will be instrumental in offering our customers the assurance they desire that our product is the right decision for their Quality Management." - Marshall Williams, Founder & CEO of QMSC (portfolio company of GSV).

GSV partners with driven entrepreneurs to build great companies. As experts in developing, scaling and funding B2B SaaS companies, our team provides the essentials needed to create and grow a great company in the global economy. Through the unique combination of strategic guidance, technical talent and founder-friendly capital, we partner with our portfolio companies, thoroughly aligned for the journey to greatness. Your company will benefit from the hundreds of years of combined experience of our team in solving complex company problems. Our capital and venture partner model ensures that we win when you win.

Golden Section Ventures: GSV consists of Golden Section Venture Capital, who partners with driven entrepreneurs to build great companies. GSV also consists of Golden Section Technology, Innovation Guides who create and leverage software to serve innovative companies. www.gstvc.com www.gstdev.com

