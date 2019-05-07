Jade Leader Corp.: Jade Leader Announces Results of Annual & Special Meeting and Provides Corporate Update

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSX.V: JADE) ("Jade Leader", or "The Company") is pleased to report that at its Annual & Special Meeting, held on May 7, 2019, Jean-Pierre Jutras, Dr. Shane Ebert, Cornell McDowell and Dr. Peter Megaw were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Shareholders also approved fixing the number of directors at four and the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as Auditors, and ratified the Corporation's stock option plan

Two of the Company's executives and five of the Company's consultants have recently returned from the 2019 Zi Gang Cup Jade and Stone Works Competition and Exhibition, held in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China. The competition, which brings together some of the world's most recognized Chinese and International Jade carvers and Jade industry leaders, provided an excellent opportunity to formally introduce Jade Leader, it's projects and progress to a wider dedicated audience in the Jade space. Numerous opportunities to conduct additional market research as well as discuss the quality and marketability of various jade types, from both Wyoming and Washington projects, with carvers and industry participants were capitalized upon to solidify and more effectively direct the current coming exploration season with high priority targets.

Plans for the next phases of work at all of Jade Leader's US based projects are currently being finalized, with field work expected to commence in late May and continue through to the end of June. This round of work will consist predominantly of prospecting as well as detailed mapping and sampling of previously identified in-situ Jade occurrences. This work is being conducted to generate the information required for permitting of larger scale mechanized trenching and sampling to be conducted later in the exploration season, as permitting will allow.

Finally, prior to expiry, 3,250,000 warrants from a previous financing have been exercised during the quarter ended March 2019, for net proceeds of $325,000.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"

Jean-Pierre Jutras,

President/Director

For Further Information Contact:

Jean Pierre Jutras, President at 1.403.233.0464

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.



Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/544556/Jade-Leader-Announces-Results-of-Annual-Special-Meeting-and-Provides-Corporate-Update