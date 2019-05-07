Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB) (TSX: AI.DB.B) (TSX: AI.DB.C) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.E) today released its unaudited financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2019.

Highlights

Record revenues of $15.8 million, up 18.1% from the first quarter of the prior year

Record net income of $9.2 million, up 16.5% from the first quarter of the prior year

$0.24 basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter

Mortgage portfolio increased to $707.7 million, 3.4% increase from December 31, 2018

High quality mortgage portfolio 84.4% of portfolio in first mortgages 89.2% of portfolio is less than 75% loan to value average loan-to-value is 60.6%



"We had a solid first quarter of 2019. Our portfolio grew to $707.7 million, despite slowing real estate market conditions. The average loan to value in the mortgage portfolio continued to trend downwards and loan quality is high. We also strengthened our balance sheet with the completion of two successful public offerings during the quarter; a $34.5 million common share issuance and a $25 million convertible debenture issuance, with the overallotment option on the debentures being exercised in full in April. We were very pleased with the strong demand for both offerings." said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Results of operations

Atrium ended its first quarter of 2019 with assets of $723.2 million and revenues grew to a record $15.8 million, an increase of 18.1% from the first quarter of the prior year. Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $9.2 million, an increase of 16.5% from the first quarter of the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.24, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared with $0.24 basic and diluted earnings per common share for the comparable quarter in the prior year.

The company had $706.1 million of mortgages receivable as at March 31, 2019, an increase of 3.4% from December 31, 2018. During the quarter, $53.7 million of mortgages were advanced, and $34.6 million of mortgages were repaid.

The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio increased to 8.90% at March 31, 2019, up from 8.85% at December 31, 2018.

Financial summary

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Three months ended March 31 2019 2018 Revenue $ 15,796 $ 13,374 Mortgage servicing and management fees (1,680) (1,454) Other expenses (287) (252) Provision for mortgage losses (400) (300) Income before financing costs 13,429 11,368 Financing costs (4,194) (3,441) Earnings and total comprehensive income $ 9,235 $ 7,927 Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.24 Dividends declared $ 8,648 $ 7,677 Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 706,098 $ 647,849 Total assets, end of period $ 723,225 $ 649,020 Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 423,286 $ 377,084

Analysis of mortgage portfolio

(dollars in 000s)

March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Outstanding % of Outstanding % of Property Type Number amount Portfolio Number amount Portfolio (outstanding amounts in 000s) Low-rise residential 36 $ 228,109 32.2% 38 $ 232,713 34.0% High-rise residential 17 159,520 22.5% 15 146,027 21.3% Mid-rise residential 21 156,477 22.1% 20 139,708 20.4% House and apartment 100 64,578 9.1% 101 64,230 9.4% Condominium corporation 14 2,943 0.4% 14 2,533 0.4% Residential portfolio 188 611,627 86.3% 188 585,211 85.5% Commercial 20 96,089 13.7% 20 99,193 14.5% Mortgage portfolio 208 707,716 100.0% 208 684,404 100.0%

March 31, 2019 Weighted Weighted Number of Outstanding Percentage average average Location of underlying property mortgages amount outstanding loan to value interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 161 $ 456,406 64.5% 65.5% 9.00% Non-GTA Ontario 26 29,830 4.2% 55.5% 8.26% Alberta 4 14,817 2.1% 54.1% 8.80% British Columbia 17 206,663 29.2% 51.1% 8.79% 208 $ 707,716 100.0% 60.6% 8.90%

December 31, 2018 Weighted Weighted Number of Outstanding Percentage average average Location of underlying property mortgages amount outstanding loan to value interest rate (outstanding amounts in 000s) Greater Toronto Area 162 $ 431,334 63.0% 65.5% 8.94% Non-GTA Ontario 26 29,160 4.3% 57.9% 8.28% Alberta 3 15,698 2.3% 52.5% 8.83% British Columbia 17 208,212 30.4% 53.1% 8.76% 208 $ 684,404 100.0% 61.1% 8.85%

For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the three month period ended March 31, 2019, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

Conference call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1 (888) 241-0551 or (647) 427-3415. For a replay of the conference call (available until May 21, 2019) please call 1 (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 2395756.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

