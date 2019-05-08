Media Contact: Nic-cole Chia E-mail: n.chia@closerstillmedia.com.

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - CloserStill Media today announced that its Singapore show, Cloud Expo Asia, and its co-located events (Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, Big Data World, Smart IoT Singapore, Data Centre World and eCommerce Expo Asia) have been shortlisted for Best International Show (Asia Pacific) in the annual AEO Excellence Awards.The AEO Excellence Awards recognise the best that the global events industry has to offer and showcases the standout achievements from within the industry.As Singapore's largest and best-attended technology business event stack, Cloud Expo Asia received 17,132 visitors (BPA-audited) in 2018 - a 22% growth in total attendance. Now in its seventh year, the show is expanding to two levels of Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, bringing more exciting content and cutting-edge solutions to the technology community. This year, the free-to-attend event expects to welcome 19,000 international and regional industry players, who will source from over 350 tier-1 solution leaders and learn from 128 hours of insightful conference content on the most pertinent technological issues and strategies in the ever-evolving technology industry.Mr. Andrew Kiwanuka, Managing Director of Cloud Expo Asia said, "This is an exciting time for us. Cloud Expo Asia has been consistently growing to meet industry demands, and being a finalist for this prestigious award proves that our efforts are recognised in the industry."Cloud Expo Asia, Singapore was also a finalist in the Exhibition News (EN) Awards 2019 for Best Brand Expansion and Best international Trade Show.CloserStill Media is also shortlisted in the following categories for AEO Awards:- Organiser Team of The Year - Operations and Healthcare Marketing Team- Best Conference - London Technology Event- Best Use of Social Media - The Care Show - Carer of the Month and The London Vet Show 2018- Best International Show - Americas - New York Vet- Best UK Tradeshow under 2000SQM - Big Data World, Cloud Security Expo 2018 and The Clinical Pharmacy Congress- Best UK Tradeshow between 2000SQM - 8000SQM - London Vet Show, The British Dental Conference and Dentistry Show and The Care ShowFor more information on Cloud Expo Asia, Singapore and its co-located events, visit www.cloudexpoasia.comAbout CloserStill MediaCloserStill Media specialises in international professional events chiefly in the technology markets, across five global territories. Its portfolio includes some of the UK's fastest-growing and award-winning events including Cloud Expo Europe and Data Centre World. Having delivered unparalleled quality and relevant audiences for all its exhibitions, CloserStill has been repeatedly recognised as a leading innovator with its teams and international events winning multiple awards in Europe and Asia including Best Marketing Manager - four times in succession - Best Trade Exhibition, Best Launch Exhibition, and Rising Star - two years in succession - among others. For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com.