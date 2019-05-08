For more information, please contact: Amanda Kwok Marketing Manager E-mail: amanda.kwok@terrapinn.com Telephone: (+65) 6322 2733

MANILA, May 8, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - With the Philippines' growing population and continued industrialization, the Department of Energy (DoE) has forecast the country's demand for electricity in 2040 to reach over 40,000 megawatts (MW), which is more than the existing dependable capacity being supplied by the country's power plants of only 19,536 MW.To address this, the government proposed the Philippine Energy Plan 2017 - 2040 which aims to increase the country's renewable energy installed capacity to at least 20 000 MW(1). Around 16,949 MW of potential renewable energy capacities are expected within the horizon, with hydro contributing to about 10,792 MW, followed by solar (4,081 MW), wind (1039 MW), geothermal (684 MW), biomass (326 MW), and ocean (26 MW)(2). However, since the building of hydro and geothermal facilities usually takes three to five years, many are more excited about the prospects of solar facilities, which are easier to put up and scale and are relatively unobtrusive(3).This landscape, together with the government's initiatives, present the rise of new opportunities in the energy sector. To showcase possibilities in the industry, the Future Energy Show, co-located with the Asian Power & Energy Summit, will gather the energy sector ecosystem in the region to discuss industry strategies, trends, and key innovation to help local energy stakeholders replicate industry best practices.Happening on May 20-21, 2019 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, the Philippines' largest energy event will gather more than 180 of the world's leading energy providers and will facilitate eight free-to-attend conferences featuring high-caliber speakers to give their insights on the latest technologies in solar, storage, wind, smart energy, power generation, and electric vehicles. An estimated 80% of exhibitors will come from the solar energy sector, in response to the unique opportunities and potential in this space.For guests who wanted to learn from and engage with 60 of Asia's power leaders, running alongside the Future of Energy Show is the first ASEAN Power & Energy Summit. It is an exclusive event that examines how the digital revolution is changing the way electricity is generated, transmitted and distributed, and how changing market and regulatory landscapes are shaping the future of power projects in the region.Keynote speakers of the exclusive event include Ivan Poerwowidjojo, Business Development Manager at Tesla Singapore; Antonio Castellano, Partner at McKinsey & Company; Dr. Varun Sivaram, Chief Technology Officer at ReNew Power Limited, India; and Sherwin Gatchalian, Senator & Chairman of the Senate Committees on Energy and Economic Affairs.Primary event attendees expected are from technology and equipment manufacturers turnkey suppliers, project developers, large energy users, property owners, and real estate developers.The Future Energy Show Philippines 2019 is organized in partnership with host utility Meralco, sponsored by Trina Solar and Solar Philippines (Gold); 10 Fields Factory, Conergy, and Star8 Green (Silver); and ABB, Sterling and Wilson, Schneider Electric, Exist, First Gen Energy Solutions, BTC Power, IGS, Noja Power (Bronze), and MAN Energy Solutions (Associate).(1) https://cnpp.iaea.org/countryprofiles/Philippines/Philippines.htm(2) https://www.doe.gov.ph/sites/default/files/pdf/pep/pep_volume_2_sectoral_plans_and_roadmaps.pdf(3) https://www.doe.gov.ph/sites/default/files/pdf/netmeter/policy-brief-its-more-sun-in-the-philippines-V3.pdfTo get your passes and learn updates about the event, visit their official website atwww.terrapinn.com/freevisitenergyexpoACNThe Power & Electricity Show Philippines and The Solar Show Philippines 2019FREE Admission to exhibition & on-floor seminars sessions (7 theatres)Co-located with Asian Power & Energy Summit(paid: international delegates - USD1895, local delegates - USD795)Date: 20-21 May 2019Venue: SMX Convention Center, ManilaAbout TerrapinnTerrapinn is a global events company. Our events promote innovation and technology that changes people's lives. We partner with the world's leading companies and innovators to make a difference.Source: TerrapinnContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.