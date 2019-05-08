Act-On Software: Act-On Launches Real-Time Website Personalization

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / Act-On Software, the leading Adaptive Marketing platform that drives personalized and purposeful multi-channel marketing, announces the launch of Adaptive Web, a new offering that makes real-time personalized website content at the individual level possible for any marketer to leverage.

Driven by machine learning that tracks omni-channel website visitor behaviors, Adaptive Web automatically delivers individualized content recommendations based on visitor engagement. This presents more relevant content to visitors in real-time and increases the average time spent on customers' websites without involving the marketer. Both of these KPIs are leading indicators for increasing website conversions-a common goal for every marketer.

'We believe that marketers achieve their best results when marketing is made personal, so we're challenging the conventional wisdom that website personalization is only for large marketing teams with ample resources,' said Kate Johnson, Act-On CEO. 'Because it is powered by machine learning, our Adaptive Web solution requires minimal effort on the part of the marketing team and improves outcomes over time as it accumulates intelligence. This is in stark contrast to other offerings that require a time-consuming rules-based approach that remains static.'

Adaptive Web leverages essentially any type of digital content - including case studies, blog posts, press releases, eBooks, datasheets, and videos-in an 'Intelligent Recommendations' tray visible to the user on every webpage. Return visitors have a personalized 'My Library' page automatically created and dynamically updated with more recommendations customized to their website engagement.

Marketers will have full visibility into the KPI reporting that provides insights about the impact of these recommendations through the Adaptive Web dashboard. This includes trending content reports, as well as comparisons of time spent on site and average pages viewed for those who have reviewed recommendations compared to those who have not. This insight allows marketers to continue refining their content and inbound marketing strategies to drive the results they desire in a more efficient manner.

'Act-On's marketing automation has been a game changer for us, but we couldn't be more excited to drive more engagement and conversions to our website with Adaptive Web,' said Eric Jochim, Director of Marketing for Dedola Global Logistics. 'We honestly didn't imagine the Adaptive Web set-up would be so seamless.'

While Adaptive Web easily integrates with Act-On's industry-leading marketing automation platform, it also performs as an affordable standalone solution. This new Adaptive Marketing product joins other recent releases, such as Adaptive Sending, as Act-On spearheads the decade's biggest shift in marketing automation through AI-driven personalization for every marketing team.

For more information about this new website personalization product, please visit Act-On Adaptive Web.

About Us

Act-On Software is the leader in Adaptive Marketing solutions that empower marketers to achieve the purposeful and personalized engagement that their business needs to thrive. Act-On makes customer data actionable, enabling marketers to strategize better business outcomes, drive more relevant multi-channel marketing, and generate higher customer lifetime value--all with the fastest time-to-value. For more information, visit Act-On Software.

