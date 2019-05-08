Investors can identify environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks that are most material to the industries they invest in

RepRisk, a global leader in data science, specializing in premium ESG and business conduct risk research, is pleased to announce the application of the SASB Materiality Map in its risk management and compliance solutions.

RepRisk is mapping its core research scope of 28 ESG issues against the 26 sustainability issues that comprise the SASB Materiality Map. The Map identifies those sustainability issues that are likely to affect the financial condition or operating performance of companies within an industry.

"Being able to assess risks related to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues such as human rights abuses and corruption in their portfolio is crucial for all leading investors," said Linard Campell, Executive Vice President Business Development at RepRisk. "We are very excited to become one of the few providers applying this framework and enabling our clients to identify those ESG and business conduct risks that are most material to the industries they are invested in."

RepRisk's research captures and analyzes information worldwide and in 20 languages from public sources and stakeholders external to a company in order to systematically flag and monitor material ESG risks. The RepRisk Platform consists of more than 120,000 public and private companies as well as over 30,000 projects of all sizes, in every sector and market. It is used by leading organizations as their key due diligence solution to prevent and mitigate risks related to their operations, business relationships, and investments.

About RepRisk

RepRisk is a global leader and pioneer in data science, specializing in premium ESG and business conduct risk research and quantitative solutions. Since 2006, RepRisk has been leveraging artificial intelligence and curated human analysis to translate big data into actionable business intelligence and risk metrics. With daily-updated data synthesized in 20 languages using a rules-based methodology, RepRisk systematically flags and monitors material ESG risks and international standards violations that can have reputational, compliance, and financial impacts on a company. Our flagship product, the RepRisk Platform, is the world's largest database of its kind, consisting of 120k+ public and private companies and 30k+ projects of all sizes, in every sector and market. Leading organizations around the world rely on RepRisk as their key due diligence solution to prevent and mitigate ESG and business conduct risks related to their operations, business relationships, and investments. Learn more at www.reprisk.com and follow on Twitter: www.twitter.com/reprisk.

